New book features thirsty pics of real WW2 soldiers, Ted Yoho keeps losing, Shangela has a surprise

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

New photography book, “My Naked Soldiers,” features scandalous vintage NSFW pics of men who served in WW1 and WW2 [Advocate]

Shangela drops surprise one hour stand-up comedy show with juicy stories from her time on Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3. [YouTube]

RIP: Iconic Hey Qween co-host Lady Red Couture dies at 43 [instinct]

Toxic Rep. Ted Yoho resigns from the board of Christian organization after allegedly calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “f*cking b*tch” [towleroad]

Conservatives are refusing to use wrapping paper now because of the gays [LGBTQ Nation]

Billionaire Elon Musk enters gender-neutral pronouns debate, gets a** handed to him by own girlfriend on Twitter [TMZ]

Trashy Trump supporter screams “Kill transgenders!” during pro-police rally in Pittsburgh [Gaily Grind]

Shea Couleé wins RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season five, launches OnlyFans page [Out]

Kylie Minogue drops new single “Say Something” off her forthcoming album Disco, out November 6. [YouTube]

Matt Drudge, the gay man who broke the Monica Lewinsky story, accused by fellow conservatives of becoming “too woke” [Daily Beast]

Billy Porter eviscerates “con artist” Donald Trump over disastrous coronavirus response [Pink News]