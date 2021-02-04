Newsmax host throws major temper tantrum after being called “Male Karen” by McDonald’s employee

Right-wing Newsmax host Greg Kelly became the laughingstock of the internet this morning when he raged tweeted about an employee at his local McDonald’s calling him a “Male Karen.”

In a tweet posted at 8:58 a.m., 52-year-old Kelly voiced his outrage over learning that the restaurant no longer sold the “McFish” sandwich.

“I just went to a MACDONALD’S (sic) and there was no MCFISH on the menu,” he fumed. “When the hell did that happen? Is it permanently banned? Or is just my ‘local’ MACDONALD’S (sic).”

I just went to a MACDONALD’S and there was no MCFISH on the menu. When the hell did that happen? Is it permanently banned? Or is just my “local” MACDONALD’S. I demanded to see the “manager” but they accused me of being a “MALE KAREN” so i walked out. pic.twitter.com/oSpgFqfYGZ — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) February 4, 2021

For the record, there’s no such thing as a “McFish” sandwich. What Kelly probably meant to say was the restaurant no longer sold the “Filet-o-Fish.”

Also for the record, demanding to speak to the manager before 9 a.m. about a $2 fish sandwich most definitely fits the criteria for being a “Karen”, male or female.

Others were quick to point this out to him…

A male Karen walks into a restaurant he can’t spell correctly, asks for something that has never been on the menu, asks to see the manager and leaves in a huff. Perhaps he should have gone to McDonalds and asked for a Filet-O-Fish. I’m surprised you didn’t pull a gun on them. pic.twitter.com/ReKf9Ugfuu — Skidz (@TA_Skidz) February 4, 2021

He probably asked to see the MacManager, but they didn’t have one of those either. — Orange Man Gone (@MomentOfZehn) February 4, 2021

You “just” went to MCDONALD’S (proper spelling) to order a Filet-O-Fish (proper name) at 10am (breakfast). They do not serve the Filet-O-Fish at 10am. Herein lies your problem. Of course they called a middle-aged man trying to eat a fish sandwich at 10am a “MALE KAREN.” — Some Guy (@GoodKidDadCity) February 4, 2021

OMFG this is a real tweet 😂 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 4, 2021

It’s McDonald’s. It’s a Filet-O-Fish. And your tweet confirms the “male Karen” accusation. — Samantha Sanderson (@SamSanderson123) February 4, 2021

top 5 things here:

5. MCFISH (it’s fillet-o-fish, dude)

4. MACDONALDS (…like, bro)

3. MALE KAREN

2. 9:58 AM

1. “””””manager”””””” — Erikk (@erikk38) February 4, 2021

EXECPT that the photo used here is actually from a Google listing for a McDonalds in the Bronx taken in 2017. Also it’s called a Filet-o-Fish. This is fake. https://t.co/qcRHyjDzHi pic.twitter.com/t7VZGdhqZv — Andrew Springer (@springer) February 4, 2021

He also tried to order it for breakfast. Who the fuck eats a fried fish sandwich from a fast food place for breakfast? — Israel Martin 🇲🇽 (@IsraelMartin87) February 4, 2021

Please stay with this important story sir. — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) February 4, 2021

What I learned from this tweet: A male Karen is a “Greg”. — Radioactive Dinosaur (@JeffSaysStuff2) February 4, 2021

