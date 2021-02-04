if the shoe fits...

Newsmax host throws major temper tantrum after being called “Male Karen” by McDonald’s employee

By

Right-wing Newsmax host Greg Kelly became the laughingstock of the internet this morning when he raged tweeted about an employee at his local McDonald’s calling him a “Male Karen.”

In a tweet posted at 8:58 a.m., 52-year-old Kelly voiced his outrage over learning that the restaurant no longer sold the “McFish” sandwich.

“I just went to a MACDONALD’S (sic) and there was no MCFISH on the menu,” he fumed. “When the hell did that happen? Is it permanently banned? Or is just my ‘local’ MACDONALD’S (sic).”

For the record, there’s no such thing as a “McFish” sandwich. What Kelly probably meant to say was the restaurant no longer sold the “Filet-o-Fish.”

Also for the record, demanding to speak to the manager before 9 a.m. about a $2 fish sandwich most definitely fits the criteria for being a “Karen”, male or female.

Others were quick to point this out to him…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.