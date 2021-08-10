Olympian Johnny Weir issues epic clapback to homophobic Trump official

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHNNY WEIR (@johnnygweir)

Former Olympic figure skater turned Olympic commentator Johnny Weir has responded to former Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis. Ellis had referred to Weir as a “clown” over his closing ceremony fashion.

Weir took to Instagram August 8 to share his closing ceremony ensemble, a cream-colored Frolov jacket, Lapointe pants and AGL boots. He also wore his hair in a tall beehive/bun with a silver wrap-around headband in the shape of the Olympic rings. Apparently, Ellis couldn’t quite process Weir’s fashion choices, as she took to Twitter to rant about how the two-time Olympian embarrassed his nation with his style.

#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown. How appropriate and utterly embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/ICp2oaMvt2 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 9, 2021

“#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown. How appropriate and utterly embarrassing,” Ellis wrote. She then followed up with another bullying tweet, saying “Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men. Biblical masculinity over woke fragility.”

Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men. Biblical masculinity over woke fragility. https://t.co/HTNwvLNPJl — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 9, 2021

We’re not exactly sure why Ellis would think Weir fragile after standing for closing ceremonies in those shoes, but never mind. Weir apparently noticed the hate, and decided to respond to Ellis himself.

The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself. If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe. Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate. ? https://t.co/qhrIUV85zC — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) August 9, 2021

“The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself,” Weir tweeted. “If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe. Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate.”

Other users rushed to support Weir in the wake of the exchange.

You are more of a human than she’ll ever be. And you are fabulous. — Lindsay Love (@Love798) August 9, 2021

“You are more of a human than she’ll ever be. And you are fabulous,” wrote user @Love798.

Who the heck is this woman? And also: male dress in biblical times… ?????????? pic.twitter.com/C6rcoh5aNr — Jaqi Nightshade (vaccinated & dangerous) (@melmus99) August 9, 2021

“Who the heck is this woman?” wondered @melmus99. “And also: male dress in biblical times…” (He has a point.)

Johnny, as always, you are a true gentleman. I am an old lady, and a conservative. Every time I have the pleasure of seeing your commentary, I am enlightened, educated, and entertained. I appreciate your knowledge and wit. Dress as beautifully as you please; ignore the haters. — Julie Harding (@SingCenterStage) August 9, 2021

“Johnny, as always, you are a true gentleman,” added @SingCenterStage. “I am an old lady, and a conservative. Every time I have the pleasure of seeing your commentary, I am enlightened, educated, and entertained. I appreciate your knowledge and wit. Dress as beautifully as you please; ignore the haters.”

We’re not surprised that Jenna Ellis would choose to attack Johnny Weir, as the former Trump lawyer under fire for her efforts to overturn the 2020 Election. Ellis has repeatedly spread false information about the election, even to the point where other Trump appointees–including former Attorney General Bill Barr–have publicly contradicted or corrected her. Ellis has also come under fire for downplaying the threat of COVID-19, including refusing to admit she contracted the virus at a Trump event late last year (Several other officials, including Rudy Giuliani, confirmed her diagnosis).