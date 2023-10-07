‘Our Flag Means Death’ is the queer pirate show the internet can’t stop raving about

Avast, ye hearties! Our Flag Means Death is back for Season 2, with the three new episodes now streaming on Max and two more coming each week throughout the month.

And Gay Twitter X’s timbers are shivering, to say the least.

That’s because what seemed like a pirate comedy series, created by David Jenkins, quickly became known as a queer pirate comedy series when Our Flag Means Death’s first season hit Max last year.

As viewers discovered, no queerbaiting and no gay subtext on the show: Our Flag lets it pride flag fly, so to speak. At a time when we’re starved for queer representation on screen, Our Flag Means Death is, as one fan put it, a “feast.”

For those of you who haven’t tuned in, the semi-historical story follows 18th-century landowner Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who, out of a thirst for adventure, trades his high-society existence for the life of a pirate. The problem is, he has no idea how to command a crew. Ed Teach (Taika Waititi), on the other hand, does: He’s the fearsome pirate known on the high seas as Blackbeard. And he takes a particular interest in his fellow captain.

To say more would be to steer our ship too far into spoilery waters, but behold the following tweets from fans celebrating OFMD’s explicit gay representation.

Legitimately stunned by the queer representation in Our Flag Means Death — Lady Emily (@GreatCheshire) April 25, 2022

I’m not the same person I was before Our Flag Means Death, and I’m so grateful for that. History has been made & will continue to be made if more seasons are granted to the show. You have given the queer community hope for better representation ???????? #RenewAsACrew @wbd @hbomax — mads ? @[email protected] (@mad_queeen) May 3, 2022

you know, i wish i could better vocalize to cishets how much our flag means death means to the queer community but they get everything. they always get rep and they don't understand how groundbreaking this show is. — pathetic man kisser ? ofmd spoilers (@stiickerrs) May 3, 2022

I really hope that Our Flag Means Death opened the doors for queer creators to finally be able to tell their queer stories to a bigger audience. I really really hope OFMD is the start of something great ? — han ? @ Polaris & MEX (@hansoeii) May 13, 2022

I love the concept that Our Flag Means Death will be the first show to straight-bait. Imaging people coming in for a bromance and getting a full on queer romance story instead to their surprise brings me joy. It’s like the opposite of what we all had to deal with for-fucking-ever — Julie Rose Ma’ Noses NYCC bound (@IzzysPinkiToe) July 22, 2022

The thing I love most about Our Flag Means Death is the kindness it shows its characters and its fans. As a queer person of color, I’ve never felt more welcomed by a show that allowed people like me to just exist and grow and find community and love at their own pace. — nicole 🏴‍☠️ #ofmds2spoilers 🌻 nicholas stan (@taikafanclub) August 8, 2022

I know it’s obvious but i really just adore our flag means death so much. i love the costumes, the acting, the soundtrack, the message that love will always find a home, the unadulterated queer joy, the stupidly funny comedy, the cinematography, everything. i love it all — dan ? MCM (@edwardteaching) December 11, 2022

remember when the writers of sherlock did a big doo doo on their queer fans by mocking them on the show because they dared to dream of queer rep in a mainstream show? Now look at Our Flag Means Death. Baby, the gays will treat you so right if you just do right by us — Jess Fink?? (@JessFink) March 31, 2022

Okay so it seems OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH has the five pillars required of my all-time favorite shows, which are:



1. Found family

2. Significantly gay

3. Angst

4. Iconic Humor

5. Essential kindness — Becca Podos (is mostly not here) (@RebeccaPodos) April 9, 2022

I finally started Our Flag Means Death and oh my gosh I love it so much, what a gay disaster found family — ???Elise ??? (@troubledmn) April 10, 2022

i love that our flag means death just rendered the “we WOULD include gay people but we don’t want to lose viewers??” argument completely useless because this show gave us explicit & unapologetic queer representation & now it’s holding its own against MARVEL https://t.co/lOjWmrEcuX — tea . (@cqstamere) April 15, 2022

there r no 'gay couples for straight ppl' in our flag means death and i really fuck with that — bas ? (@stardustcrowley) April 21, 2022

Our Flag Means Death is very loosely based on actual history but more importantly, is an entire TV show adapted from "be gay, do crimes" — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) April 24, 2022

our flag means death is so fucking good and it's so fucking refreshing to see something actually gay on tv for once — Mia Mulder (@Potatopolitics) April 25, 2022

The absolute crazy success of Heartstopper and Our Flag Means Death should finally show the world that we're here, we're queer, and we are so damn tired of your queerbaiting and gays being buried ffs I promise you will still make a lot of money if two dudes hold hands — Isa 'Kaer Moron' ????? (@IsaAfterDark) April 27, 2022

Thinking about how Our Flag Means Death took the trope of the Clearly Gay Assistant and gave that character a whole ass life that wasn’t just a punchline? Like that alone is pretty groundbreaking, tbh. — Mx. D. E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) April 28, 2022

Our Flag Means Death feels like some sort of a fever dream for real?? It's a queer pirate romcom?? There are gay pirates in it?? Who kiss?? ON SCREEN?? And it's not queerbait?? They're actually canonically visibly gay??? What the fuck — alekstraordinary ? || Sigma's lawyer (@alekstraordinar) April 30, 2022

So I watched Our Flag Means Death expecting silly comedy and got my heart ripped out of my chest by the gay pirates FUCK — Mark Thompson ????? @ combat ? for Pathfinder 2e! (@mustangsart) June 5, 2022

It would be fucking hilarious if hbo's new flagship (lol) show is our flag means death after all they invested for house of dragon like i do not care about the targaryans i care about gay pirates — bell ? (@fandom_era_) June 9, 2022

1) Our Flag Means Death

2) OFMD

3) The gay pirates show

4) David Jenkins’ show on HBO MAX

5) The show starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi https://t.co/87jQd2kgPi — alex (@iris_simpkins46) July 6, 2022

finally watched Our Flag Means Death. fell in love with it hard. almost obsessively hard. which is a bit embarrassing, since most fans got over it last year. and i’m wondering if part of the reason i’m feeling this way is the fantasy of finding a new gay life in your forties. — lucy snowe (@lucyundersnowe) January 26, 2023