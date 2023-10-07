‘Our Flag Means Death’ is the queer pirate show the internet can’t stop raving about

Avast, ye hearties! Our Flag Means Death is back for Season 2, with the three new episodes now streaming on Max and two more coming each week throughout the month.
And Gay
That’s because what seemed like a pirate comedy series, created by David Jenkins, quickly became known as a queer pirate comedy series when Our Flag Means Death’s first season hit Max last year.
As viewers discovered, no queerbaiting and no gay subtext on the show: Our Flag lets it pride flag fly, so to speak. At a time when we’re starved for queer representation on screen, Our Flag Means Death is, as one fan put it, a “feast.”
For those of you who haven’t tuned in, the semi-historical story follows 18th-century landowner Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who, out of a thirst for adventure, trades his high-society existence for the life of a pirate. The problem is, he has no idea how to command a crew. Ed Teach (Taika Waititi), on the other hand, does: He’s the fearsome pirate known on the high seas as Blackbeard. And he takes a particular interest in his fellow captain.
To say more would be to steer our ship too far into spoilery waters, but behold the following tweets from fans celebrating OFMD’s explicit gay representation.
The thing I love most about Our Flag Means Death is the kindness it shows its characters and its fans. As a queer person of color, I’ve never felt more welcomed by a show that allowed people like me to just exist and grow and find community and love at their own pace.— nicole 🏴☠️ #ofmds2spoilers 🌻 nicholas stan (@taikafanclub) August 8, 2022
Hell hath no fury like a pirate scorned.