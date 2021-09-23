Pastor rages that half his flock have a gay “son, daughter, niece, nephew, brother or sister”

With advances in LGBTQ rights, more people feel safe and comfortable to be their selves and come out to those around them. Unsurprisingly, nowadays, most people in the U.S. will know of someone—acquaintance, family member, work colleague—who is gay.

For one televangelist, this is proof that the “demonic spirit” of homosexuality is succeeding in taking over Christian children.

A clip of right-wing pastor Kent Christmas, founder of ​​Regeneration Nashville in Nashville, TN, delivering a sermon to an arena audience has prompted lots of comments online.

Right-wing pastor Kent Christmas says that Christian children are being “taken over by homosexuality”: “It is a demonic spirit that has come after our seed.” pic.twitter.com/dKWlSZNTne — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 22, 2021

“We have all of this going on – for the last couple of 20, 30 years. And while we’re building the biggest churches, never have Christians’ children been more taken over by homosexuality than they are right now,” said Kent, who was speaking at an evangelical summit last Friday in Washington DC.

“If I asked each and every one of you to stand that has a son, daughter, niece, nephew, brother or sister that is gay, half of you would stand up in this building.

“Because it is a demonic spirit that’s come after our seed! And the church that God is raising up in this hour is going to have authority over that!

“We’re not gonna tell ’em they’re going to hell, we’re not gonna tell ’em they’re scum. We’re gonna tell ’em that they’re born of God, that God will set them free, and change them by the power of the holy ghost.”

The clip was shared by Right Wing Watch. Besides the many replies calling Pastor Christmas a charlatan, others marveled at his attire: particularly the rainbow detailing on his shirt.

I love those rainbow buttons on his shirt. Pretty rad. 🌈 — Riley Moore’s Grandfather (@DaJanglin) September 22, 2021

I like the *comin’ after our seed* part. I know trawling for a BJ when I hear it — Pousseé Comitata, Alarmist (@epaldelta) September 22, 2021

Maybe if he had a few gay friends, they’d stop him from wearing that ridiculous shirt. — Toad Heartbreak (@toadheartbreak) September 22, 2021

