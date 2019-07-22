Pastor says he used oral sex to “suck demons” out of men

A New Jersey minister accused of sexually assaulting his parishioners has launched a creative defense: he claims he was sucking demons out of them by performing fellatio.
69-year-old Rev. Dr. William Weaver faces a lawsuit by four former parishioners–three men, one woman–who claim that the Presbyterian minister sexually assaulted them when they came to him for spiritual counseling. Documents obtained by Newsweek reveal that during counseling sessions Weaver asked the three men to strip naked and lay down. He would then place an angel coin on their heads, as well as sacred stones on their hands and ankles, before performing oral sex on them.
Weaver allegedly told his victims that he needed to “suck” the demons out through their semen and that the ritual had come from Native American lore. At least one victim also reported Weaver kissing him on the mouth during the “ceremony.”
“I refuse to stay silent any longer,” accuser AJ Meeker wrote in his statement. “I need to make sure that this never happens to anyone else ever again.”
Weaver served 39 years as minister at Linden Presbyterian Church. A subsequent investigation by the Presbytery has already found ample evidence of misconduct, enough so that it removed Weaver from his post at Linden and relocated him to a retirement community. Church officials also revealed that investigators also found gay porn on Weaver’s church computer.
The lawsuit filed by the four former prisoners remains pending. Church officials have said they will continue the investigation, and suspect Weaver has more victims that will come forward.
48 Comments
Smith David
Uuummm….I don’t understand what the problem is? The man is doing gods work and performing community service at the same time. Jesus..people are so ungrateful. Pastor..you may suck the demons from me anyday. Mmmkkkaayyy….
patricklee5150
I was going to say close to the same thing except that I would happily serve as his replacement/partner on our knees. ?
Michael007
I’m with you both on this. I’m ready to go have the gay sucked out of me!
stvrsnbrgr
How noble of you, Michael007. But don’t worry — you can’t spray away the gay. 😉
Robbie21
All I can think of in connection with this is …. Exorcist 2 “coming” soon in your local XXX cinema!
Chrisk
Seems to me that if you let someone blow you to orgasm that would negate the sexual assault part.
I’m just shocked that they were actual adults.
patricklee5150
I know, right.
mystrallan
Well, he’s not Catholic.
Michael007
I’ve often said that when a man lays still and allows another man to ‘work on’ his privates and does not jump up and run away or slug him, then he is a willing and consenting partner.
RIGay
It’s why Mike Pence is so pure…
Dash Riprock
OH, I was having a fun time then RIGay mentions Mike Pence. OMG, that man scares me. I hope Trump finishes his term, and then is indicted. Trump is an oaf, but Pence is scary crazy! (sorry not a dig at you RIGay)
calpoidog
these people can be parents and vote?
Larry
Religious people are brainwashed. They will go along with anything.
TheBigOne
I’m starting to wonder if the Catholic Priest that told me that I was guaranteed a ticket into the pearly gates if I swallowed was just putting me on…………..
patricklee5150
No, that’s actually true.
randile
Does he do house calls?
Kangol2
Why use the stock photo? This hypocrite’s face appears in many of the original news articles. Also, why didn’t he just go hook up with people without the religious shenanigans, or was this one of his fetishes? He was a Presbyterian minister, not a Catholic priest, so he didn’t take a vow of celibacy, and there are many sex venues in and around New York and New Jersey. On second thought, he was probably patronizing those too.
GayEGO
Oh my! What an excuse! How about the woman, did he such the eggs out of her?
Brian
Ok, I can’t even be mad at this. If you can come up with a reason like this, and find adults who willingly let you do it to them, more power to you.
Michael007
Right, Brian!
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Did he spit or swallow the demons?
Michael007
Haaaaa! I was thinking the same thing! If he swallowed all those demons he will be able to blow fire onto the police if and when they come to get him.
paul dorian lord fredine
i guess he’ll claim the power of christ cum-pelled him.
northboy69
FTW!
OzJosh
So many glib, flippant remarks on this… Yes, it’s absurd, but it’s also, believe it or not, one of the more common seduction techniques used by priests, typically on young, under-age boys. The “suck the demons out” ploy came up often during the recent Australian Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. And it’s a ploy that’s been used by priests from Ireland to the Philippines. I guess they shared techniques that got results. It’s not really funny when you consider how many boys were assaulted and raped as a result.
jayceecook
These were adults not children. They were able to consent. If an adult is told by anybody, religious leaders or not, that they can suck demons from your pee pee hole while they place a coin on your head and rocks on your hands and feet and don’t walk away but run, they deserve every glib and flippant remark people can muster.
These people were told in advance what he was going to do. Unless these people were mentally disabled or had a diminished mental capacity from drugs/alcohol then consent was given the second they laid down. This is nothing comparable to the heinous sexual abuse by various priests, pastors, Reverends, deacons, etc.
edfu
Queerty, why are you using a photo of a Roman collar, which is worn by Roman Catholic priests??? Presbyterian ministers don’t wear them.
Josh447
Bullseye
Michael007
I thought the same thing. The Catholic Church has taken a lot of rap with the sexual violations. They don’t need to unfairly have more insult put upon them.
ingyaom
Actually, if you look up the news stories, the rev. doctor is shown wearing the “Roman collar” in the accompanying photos, so I guess the Prebs wear them, too.
Diplomat-G
@edfu,
Well, actually they do…..
OzJosh
Catholic priests used this ploy too. It’s well documented.
mz.sam
What does he look like?…need proof. Queerity need to EXPOSE THE OLD FART!
Gary Q VV
Disagree. He’s obviously quite mentally ill and is in need of psychiatric medication and psychological counseling.
lovethyneighbor
I am laughing my ass over this article. I guess this is why many gay men and women perform oral sex. I’m wondering if the guy went further because demons are usually stuck up the ass. I would type more, but I can stop laughing because this has one of the most insane and absurd excuses. God help us all.
zunelander
Indeed. It’s very ridiculous.
zunelander
SMH
Eugene Boy
I enjoy this publication but I found this article offensive. I’m a cradle Catholic and and continue to participate in my faith. I’m not the humor in it that others are. Perhaps Queerty needs to focus on more creative topics
OzJosh
Or perhaps you need to be more aware of the centuries of sexual assault committed by the Catholic Church under the cover of their religion. In Australia we’ve just had an extensive Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. The Catholic Church was the worst offender by a huge margin; none of the other institutions even came close to the numbers of abusers within the Catholic Church, or the extent of known abuse within Catholic orders, or the obscene way the Catholic hierarchy covered up abuse, generally enabling known abusers to continue offending for decades. There are a number of cases in which entire orders virtually existed for the purpose of sexually abusing children, with every single member of the order culpable. And when they were finally exposed the church hierarchy – which had known what was going on for decades – dissolved the order and disposed of financial assets specifically so victims would not be able to claim compensation. Utterly despicable. Anyone who still supports a Church that would do such a thing is supporting one of the most evil institutions in human history.
Gary Q VV
Crazy is as crazy does. Thinking along the lines of this demon slurping dude, one should consider from where those demons preside? Now, I don’t believe that demonic entities operate from the prostatic gland. Rather, they most likely are in the brain, therefore his point of entry should’ve been through the nasal passages, and although there’s a bone-plate protecting the brain his modus should’ve been sucking these men’s noses as this would’ve been a good symbolic path. As previously stated, crazy is as crazy does.
CurtisIsTheOne
It is well known that during the “Middle Ages”, in Wales and parts of Ireland, there were traveling “preachers” whose job it was was to suck demons out of young men. They did this by fellating young men to orgasm and swallowing their seed. This was often, but not always, done before a village boy was to be married. The idea was to purge all the “devils” so that what came from their loins was pure and capable of producing “good and pure” children. It is also known that occasionally a young lad would pretend to be engaged over and over to be married to avail himself of the “purging ceremony”. Those who kept coming back over and over were said to be in Purgatory and that is how the place known as Purgatory came to be.
jayceecook
That is not how purgatory came to be. But cute story.
Al
All this time I’ve been an exorcist and I didn’t know it!
Little Pooky
Did he swallow?
MikalC
This man was just wrong
trsxyz
You’ve got to hand it to his guy… It’s pretty creative thinking, “Suck the demons out” LOL!
blackhook
lol, in the 21st century, who is DUMB enough to $upport the Christian Babushka of Bullshit™ & its medieval voodoo, superstitions & fairy tales…not to mention, molesting priests & pastors that just get shuffled around to ‘retirement communities.’ [“How many times do I gotta tell ya…IT’S NOT A NURSING HOME, IT’S A RETIREMENT COMMUNITY!”
leo1008
sixty-nine years old?
seriously?
He just had to be. Sixty. Nine.
😐