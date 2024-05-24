Image Credits: ‘Looking,’ HBO (left) | Getty Images (center) | ‘God Said No,’ Warner Records (right)

The internet’s #1 daddy Pedro Pascal is already one of the most booked and busy actors working today, but is he about to add another title—recording artist—to his resume?

That’s certainly what folks thought last week when alt-pop star and “Friend Of Pedro” Omar Apollo announced his sophomore album God Said No, featuring a penultimate track intriguingly titled “Pedro.”

Given the pair’s well-documented friendship, the minds of Gay Twitter™ ran wild, wondering if the song was actually about the The Last Of Us star—maybe even a *gay gasp* love song?

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

While Rolling Stone reported Pascal featured on the album, Apollo cleared things up, confirming to ABC News’ Gio Benitez that God Said No‘s final song “Glow” would include a “spoken word intro” from the actor, sharing “a grief in his life or a story in his life.” (Whether or not said intro is actually part of that track, or is the standalone “Pedro” remains unclear).

Recently, GQ ‘s Raymond Ang had the opportunity to ask Pascal himself about the collab, confirming that the actor has sung at least once before—during a press interview for Wonder Woman 1984, crooning along to Prince’s “Purple Rain.” (We were in the thick of lockdown, it was a weird time!)

And while he was tight-lipped on any further details about the God Said No track or the story told therein (we’ll have to wait ’til the album release on June 28 to know more), he was more than happy to dish on his friendship with Apollo:

“Omar is a very good friend of mine,” Pascal shared. “I love his music. He’s also like me, someone who grew up bilingual… And so I love being a friend in each other’s journeys, and uplifting whatever I can creatively, supporting whatever creative experience that he’s having as a friend, as an artist, as a Latino, as a Spanish speaker. It just means a lot to me.”

Aww. Sounds like these two have a lot in common. 👀

Actually, Apollo even texted Pascal during the interview, leading the star to joke his friend was a “witch” who could her they were talking about him.

Really, the entire interview is a good time—when is it not with Pascal? He was technically there to promote his new brand ambassador role for Corona beer, but wound up talking about anything and everything, from his upcoming film with Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song, to his love of the Afro-Latina Queen Of Salsa Celia Cruz (a longtime queer icon!), to that time he auditioned for HBO’s gay dramedy series Looking!

If you recall, in the oral history of Looking published earlier this year—also written by Ang for GQ!—casting director Carmen Cuba revealed Pascal had tested for a role on the series, but ultimately didn’t get a part.

Pedro Pascal, circa 2014 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

And though we would’ve loved to have seen him cozying up to Jonathan Groff‘s protagonist Patrick, it all worked out in the end because Cuba (who Pascal calls a “longtime friend”) eventually cast the star in Narcos:

“Yeah, they didn’t cast me [in Looking.] I tested for it,” Pascal confirmed. “That would’ve been early 2013, and Narcos didn’t happen until spring of 2014. Looking was already well underway, and it’s a simple tale of something being yours or not in the process of casting, I just didn’t get cast.”

Obviously it was destiny, because Narcos wound up being an important breakthrough role for Pascal and, well, look at him now! In addition to the aforementioned project with Celina Song (a love-triangle romance called Materialists with Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson), he’s also got Marvel’s rebooted Fantastic Four, Gladiator II, Midsommar director Ari Aster’s mysterious Eddington, a Mandalorian film, and more The Last Of Us on the way.

Man, maybe this guy really does deserve to just kick back and relax with a Corona…

Which, speaking of, the Chilean-born actor does have pretty good reason for wanting to partner up with, because it’s a brand that speaks to his Latino roots and bilingual experience of the world:

“There is cultural significance as far as my Latino roots are concerned and my [own] understanding [of] being a Chilean growing up in the States and growing up bilingual,” Pascal said. “That was] my experience with every Latino community that is represented in the United States—I lived in Texas as a child in San Antonio, lived in southern California and then went to New York at 18 and spent my adult life mostly there—always an English and Spanish-speaking life.”

Honestly, it’s super cool to see a Latine actor—and a total hero of the LGBTQ+ community—become one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood. So, whether it’s beer sponsorships, musical collabs, or whatever he wants to do next, we’re excited to watch him continue to take over the world.

Don't forget to share: