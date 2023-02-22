Marco Rubio just learned the hard way why you should never start a Twitter spat with Pete Buttigieg

Recent rail issues and the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, have given some people a convenient stick with which to beat Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg.
One of his leading critics is Marco Rubio. The Florida Senator has been slamming Buttigieg in interviews and on social media for several days. Yesterday, Buttigieg found some “Dark Brandon” energy and fired back.
Related: Buttigieg roasts Rubio for calling same-sex marriage bill a “waste of time”
Yesterday, Rubio said Buttigieg, “is an incompetent who is focused solely on his fantasies about his political future & needs to be fired.”
He also accused Buttigieg of misrepresenting his views on how best to improve the rail system.
Buttigieg shot back, “The facts don’t lie. The 2021 letter you signed was obviously drafted by railroad industry lobbyists. It supports waivers that would reduce visual track inspections. Now: will you vote to help us toughen rail safety accountability and fines, or not?”
The facts don’t lie. The 2021 letter you signed was obviously drafted by railroad industry lobbyists.
It supports waivers that would reduce visual track inspections.
Now: will you vote to help us toughen rail safety accountability and fines, or not? https://t.co/o5MGvbEZbA
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 21, 2023
Buttigieg went on to offer examples of “what Congress can do to help (along with immediate steps we’ve been taking and what we demand rail companies do). If you’re serious, I’ll work with you on this.”
Rick Scott
Rubio was not the only Florida GOP figure to feel the sharp edge of Buttigieg’s tongue.
Senator Rick Scott yesterday challenged Buttigieg to visit the derailment site in Ohio.
Scott tweeted a CNN story that quoted Buttigieg saying he would visit “when the time is right.”
Scott said, “Hey, @SecretaryPete: the right time for folks in East Palestine is now. When leaders show up, things get done—enough with the excuses. Show up, do your job and stop playing politics with every crisis you find.”
Buttigieg responded, again challenging the far-right GOP lawmaker to help instead of complain.
“During the initial response phase, I’ve followed the norm of staying out of the way of the independent NTSB,” Buttigieg responded. “Now that we’re into the policy phase, I’ll be visiting – and I need your help. Will you work with us to toughen accountability standards on freight railroads?”
During the initial response phase, I’ve followed the norm of staying out of the way of the independent NTSB.
Now that we’re into the policy phase, I’ll be visiting – and I need your help.
Will you work with us to toughen accountability standards on freight railroads? https://t.co/lvu6vTUJ8S
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 21, 2023
Again, as with Rubio, he posted a link to the Department of Transportation’s recent call for policy changes. He again challenged Scott: “If you’re serious, I’ll work with you on this.”
On Tuesday, Buttigieg conceded to CBS News that he “could have spoken out sooner” on the East Palestine derailment.
“I was focused on just making sure that our folks on the ground were all set but could have spoken sooner about how strongly I felt about this incident and that’s a lesson learned for me,” Buttigieg said.
The Norfolk Southern train derailment
The Norfolk Southern train derailed on February 3. It prompted the release of toxic materials into the environment. Yesterday, the head of the government’s environmental agency said Norfolk Southern Corp must “pay for cleaning up the mess.”
Buttigieg says the White House is pushing for greater regulation of train operators and enhanced safety procedures. He notes that many of the recommendations have bipartisan support.
“We are accelerating and augmenting our ongoing lines of effort on rail regulation and inspection here at the US DOT, including further regulation on high hazard flammable trains and electronically controlled pneumatic brakes – rules that were clawed back under the previous administration – to the full extent of that we are allowed to under current law, and we will continue using resources from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund projects that improve rail safety,” Buttigieg said.
Online, many applauded Buttigieg’s response to Rubio.
I love when Marco gets called out on his bullshit
— Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) February 21, 2023
I see Marco Rubio’s signature on this letter for waivers in lieu of labor-intensive inspections. pic.twitter.com/LurVwPMUuG
— Laurie🪶 (@Laurieluvsmolly) February 21, 2023
That’s better mr. Secretary! Welcome to the game!
— Jason Bennett (@JBActors) February 21, 2023
The Secretary has asked you a question, Marco. pic.twitter.com/CQPCkFCY6y
— 🐝 ƊЄƝƛЄ 🪴 (@DenaePFA) February 21, 2023
Rubio posted a response to Buttigieg late yesterday. He did not acknowledge Buttigieg’s suggestion they work together, and instead repeated his demand that he resign.
“Before you emerged from hiding 10 days after the worst rail accident in over a decade the last time we heard you talking about rail was when you were lobbying for the rail company ‘deal’ that screwed workers out of paid leave while I was fighting for workers. Please resign now.”
10 Comments
Ronbo
Pete, like tRump, seems better at twitter than doing the job he was awarded. Did Buttigieg wait ten days, like he did with the Ohio rail disaster, to go onto his twitter? Do you job first, play with your social media accounts later.
Pete might have just killed his chances at a Presidential run. Too bad; Pete appeared to be a better option than most.
Vince
Are you shitting me? Calling attention to Repug hypocrisy is exactly what I’d expect and demand out of him. A Democrat with a spine is something I’d like to see more of.
The fact that they’re targeting him means that they expect a serious contender down the road.
LumpyPillows
Ronbo, you can’t really be serious. Did you red the article and Pete’s responses?
Jim
I agree Marco has his fantasies about his political future & needs to be fired.”
LumpyPillows
Trump destroyed little Marco. It is one of the rare things the buffoon did that I do not mind. I’m just very upset we couldn’t defeat him in his last election after he was mortally wounded.
thebaddestbabby
Pete has the power to regulate the rail industry much more aggressively, but he does not use it. He’s not the only politician who is way too cozy with the industry he’s supposed to be regulating. But strongly worded letters and calls for CONGRESS to do something are not good enough. HE needs to do something. I agree with Ronbo: if Pete doesn’t stand up to companies that are literally poisoning the earth, he will lose key supporters in the democratic base. Which is indeed unfortunate, because Pete is a competent person and good communicator.
Also, Vince, just because Republicans are criticizing Pete here does not mean that he is perfect. Stop approaching every issue from a rigidly partisan perspective (Reps bad, Dems good). It’s not Pete’s job to “call attention to Repug hypocrisy.” He’s not a talking head on CNN. He is powerful cabinet member with real political power!!
I have lost multiple family members to cancer. Some of these cancers were caused by industry dumping toxic chemicals into the environment. This practice needs to be legislated out of existence. Pete can’t do it by himself, but HE COULD BE DOING MUCH MUCH MORE!
LumpyPillows
Pete does not have such magical authority. Study up on how government works. Pete and the Department of Transportation can only do what congressional statues allow them to do. Their authorities are limited. They can’t just make up new policies on whim.
thebaddestbabby
False. The Secretary of Transportation, as a member of the executive branch, has rule-making authority. In 2015 (aka the Obama years), Department of Transportation issued a rule requiring some trains carrying hazardous material to update their breaking systems to have electronically-controlled pneumatic (ECP) breaks. The Trump administration repealed this rule in 2019. Buttigieg could re-instate it, expand the category of trains that need these better breaks, and do many other things. But of course, Democrats love to call on Congress to do things once they have lost full control of the Congress.
Could you elaborate on why you say that the executive branch (i.e., DOT) needs to be authorized by congress to do anything?
FreddieW
I would vote for Pete again, even though my early vote in the primaries was wasted when he dropped out before Super Tuesday. But I suspect the Democrats are going to do the stupid thing again and run a candidate who should have retired years and years ago and who wasn’t ever that great, anyway.
dgsea06
Like who?