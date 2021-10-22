Photo of Josh Mandel in stuffed bra and wig resurfaces after he tweets transphobic slur

Hey, remember when Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special didn’t cause “real-world harm”? Well, Josh Mandel has just proven otherwise.

The antigay Republican, who is currently leading in the polls in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman in 2022, just used the controversy to score political points with his base. And he threw in an anti-trans slur while he was at it.

On Wednesday, Mandel tweeted: “Just watched the Chappelle special. Was hilarious and offensive to all — as comedy should be. Lighten up t******s — Chappelle is the GOAT.”

Just watched the Chappelle special. Was hilarious and offensive to all — as comedy should be. Lighten up transies — Chappelle is the GOAT. https://t.co/bQUTqrUbWt — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) October 20, 2021

Mandel obviously intended to offend people with the tweet. And it worked! People are offended, as they should be. The fact that Mandel wants to be a U.S. Senator and speaks this way on social media is deeply troublesome.

What Mandel probably didn’t intend was for an old photo from his high school yearbook, showing him dressed in full-on drag–with a wig, stuffed sports bra, and skin-tight biker shorts, seductively massaging another guy’s shoulders in a weight room–to resurface in the comments section of his transphobic tweet.

trans icon josh mandel pic.twitter.com/FFRn0HetjJ — robert schmad (@RobertSchmad) October 20, 2021

The photo first appeared online in 2012 when Mandel was Ohio’s state treasurer and a GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate. At the time, his communications director said the candidate had no recollection of taking the photo, but that he was probably just “joking around.”

The image has lived on the internet ever since then, although most people had forgotten about it… until Mandel decided to mock trans people while voicing support for a transphobic comedian on Twitter.

Let’s take a look at the responses to Mandel’s tweet…

“transies” you want to be in the US Congress? — Ricky Wicketts Ⓜ (@RickyWicketts) October 20, 2021

Speaking of “transies…”

Sometimes those who scream the loudest also have the most to hide.

(Josh is the girl in the back…Beachwood HS yearbook) pic.twitter.com/9bZ56DYFuu — Bill Phillips (@BillPhil1999) October 20, 2021

Nazi Josh loves attacks on LGBTQ people. In fact Josh believes they should be discriminated against. Plus, George Carlin is way better. — Science always wins. Regardless of your desire. (@SenateTim) October 20, 2021

okay now i know the special was bad — TheStoryteller (@TheSoulMinded) October 20, 2021

I tend not to take notes on what comedy “should be” from far-right politicians. — Alex sure is a guy (@TheAHayKid) October 20, 2021

The only reason Nazi Josh would ever watch Dave Chappelle, is if Chappelle was attacking blacks, Muslims, immigrants, or the LGBTQ communities. Nobody normal calls them transies. But, Josh ain’t normal. — Science always wins. Regardless of your desire. (@SenateTim) October 20, 2021

Dehumanizing a category of people in our society is dangerous, immoral and wrong. I’m sure you know that part of history being of Jewish decent. — Perico Martinez 🗡😶‍🌫️ (@PericoM34132888) October 20, 2021

Hilarious and Offensive to all.

Sums up the GOP as well. — Jerry Mander (@GOPproblemkid) October 20, 2021

“Transies”- you are insensitive swine pealing off years of what Trans and all people want….respect. — Eric Mirren (@EricMirren) October 20, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.