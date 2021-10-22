Photo of Josh Mandel in stuffed bra and wig resurfaces after he tweets transphobic slur

Hey, remember when Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special didn’t cause “real-world harm”? Well, Josh Mandel has just proven otherwise.
The antigay Republican, who is currently leading in the polls in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman in 2022, just used the controversy to score political points with his base. And he threw in an anti-trans slur while he was at it.
On Wednesday, Mandel tweeted: “Just watched the Chappelle special. Was hilarious and offensive to all — as comedy should be. Lighten up t******s — Chappelle is the GOAT.”
Just watched the Chappelle special.
Was hilarious and offensive to all — as comedy should be.
Lighten up transies — Chappelle is the GOAT. https://t.co/bQUTqrUbWt
— Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) October 20, 2021
Mandel obviously intended to offend people with the tweet. And it worked! People are offended, as they should be. The fact that Mandel wants to be a U.S. Senator and speaks this way on social media is deeply troublesome.
What Mandel probably didn’t intend was for an old photo from his high school yearbook, showing him dressed in full-on drag–with a wig, stuffed sports bra, and skin-tight biker shorts, seductively massaging another guy’s shoulders in a weight room–to resurface in the comments section of his transphobic tweet.
trans icon josh mandel pic.twitter.com/FFRn0HetjJ
— robert schmad (@RobertSchmad) October 20, 2021
The photo first appeared online in 2012 when Mandel was Ohio’s state treasurer and a GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate. At the time, his communications director said the candidate had no recollection of taking the photo, but that he was probably just “joking around.”
The image has lived on the internet ever since then, although most people had forgotten about it… until Mandel decided to mock trans people while voicing support for a transphobic comedian on Twitter.
Let’s take a look at the responses to Mandel’s tweet…
“transies”
you want to be in the US Congress?
— Ricky Wicketts Ⓜ (@RickyWicketts) October 20, 2021
Speaking of “transies…”
Sometimes those who scream the loudest also have the most to hide.
(Josh is the girl in the back…Beachwood HS yearbook) pic.twitter.com/9bZ56DYFuu
— Bill Phillips (@BillPhil1999) October 20, 2021
Nazi Josh loves attacks on LGBTQ people. In fact Josh believes they should be discriminated against. Plus, George Carlin is way better.
— Science always wins. Regardless of your desire. (@SenateTim) October 20, 2021
okay now i know the special was bad
— TheStoryteller (@TheSoulMinded) October 20, 2021
I tend not to take notes on what comedy “should be” from far-right politicians.
— Alex sure is a guy (@TheAHayKid) October 20, 2021
The only reason Nazi Josh would ever watch Dave Chappelle, is if Chappelle was attacking blacks, Muslims, immigrants, or the LGBTQ communities. Nobody normal calls them transies. But, Josh ain’t normal.
— Science always wins. Regardless of your desire. (@SenateTim) October 20, 2021
Dehumanizing a category of people in our society is dangerous, immoral and wrong. I’m sure you know that part of history being of Jewish decent.
— Perico Martinez 🗡😶🌫️ (@PericoM34132888) October 20, 2021
Hilarious and Offensive to all.
Sums up the GOP as well.
— Jerry Mander (@GOPproblemkid) October 20, 2021
“Transies”- you are insensitive swine pealing off years of what Trans and all people want….respect.
— Eric Mirren (@EricMirren) October 20, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
19 Comments
tallskin4
Queerty, you do realise that drag is not the same as being trans, yes?
Harley
That’s not the point. The point is that Josh Mandel is a hippocrit and should be called out for.
BaltoSteve
You do realize that focus is not that we are able to tell the difference between the two but Mandel and his intended audience are unable to tell the difference. There are numerous examples of how they believe anyone who they perceive is genetically male and presents as someone genetically female, be it the illusion of drag or actually being trans, is nothing more than a deviant at best and a sexual predator at the worst. And that by bringing up Mandel’s own foray into women’s clothing they are highlighting his own hypocrisy.
cliche guevara
Seriously, it’s like trolls don’t even try anymore. This was the best you could come up with?
LumpyPillows
Balto, or are they highlighting their own hypocrisy by making it look like his doing drag is somehow bad?
ptn2719
Thanks to Donald Trump, today’s Republican Party seems to be a clusterf*ck race to the bottom of humanity’s worst impulses. In other words, everyone is trying to outdo everyone else to see who can be the biggest a**hole.
My only hope in this regard is the fact that the majority of people in this country (I hope) don’t support such bulls***. We just have to make sure those people turn out to vote!
Kangol2
I think it’s going to require more than just turning out to vote. As you know, the GOP is actively–before our eyes–suppressing voting to make it as hard as possible for Democratic voters to cast votes, and rigging election systems in numerous states to ensure that if they lose, they can try to switch things so that they win. Look at what they have done in Georgia, in Texas, in Florida, and other states. And they’re getting worse, no better. So yes, urging people to vote is crucial, but also urging Congress to pass fair voting rights legislation is absolutely crucial as well.
LumpyPillows
My fear is people won’t vote for democrats because of the cancel culture, always offended alt left. Kind of explains how we fair so bad against a fascist at the polls and why Biden is tanking in the polls.
Kangol2
@LumpyPillows, the whole “cancel culture” crap is manufactured brouhaha, just like your term “alt-left.” The vast majority of Americans aren’t thinking about “cancel culture” but are thinking about how to pay for food, health care, housing, transportation, utilities, etc., educate themselves and their children, etc. The Democrats often fail to present a compelling case for why they and their policies will address these needs. The GOP often presents a simplistic story, but usually ends up aiding the super-rich and exacerbating inequality. As we also saw in 2020, the utter incompetence of Don the Con and the GOP led 7 million more people to say enough is enough to vote him and them out and put in the lackluster Biden. If the Democrats cannot get their act together and pass these bills they said they would and do more of what they and Biden promised, we could be stuck with the GOP again. And this will have little to do with “cancel culture,” which is yet another right-wing term that should be flipped on its head, just like the GOP calls for “free speech.” Aren’t the GOP the ones banning discussions of race, racism & real US history all over the US?
LumpyPillows
Kang, I agree with what you just posted politically. You’d think the republicans would be out of business. I wish they were. My point is that if the republican positions are so bad, which they are, could it be true people are purely voting against us as? What is so offensive on the left? Ah, all this Twitter nonsense…defund police, cancel everything, safe spaces…
cliche guevara
@Kangol2
The Lumpster does a really bad job of the whole concern troll shtick right? Acting concerned about how the Democratic Party will fair in an election while promoting GOP ideology and talking points like “cancel culture” and “alt-left”. Really? It’s pretty clear which party they actually are aligned with and it isn’t the one that is concerned that the Democrats will lose elections.
LumpyPillows
Comrade, your lack of understanding is clear. I have a groupie, so I like that, just wish you were better at it.
cliche guevara
@Lumster Fire
I told you I was going to help you out!
Also, if you are going to steal my joke don’t do it in the same thread where I made it. That is super awkward.
LumpyPillows
Transies is a new word to me. Didn’t realize it was offensive. Seems like an easy word for the plural transgender people. Or should it have been transx. I just can’t keep up with the nonsense machine from the alt left. I think there are more pressing problems to focus on than transies and Dave Chappelle, but I know how some of you LOVE to be offended. Prove me wrong.
cliche guevara
Hey Lumper –
Based on your prolific posts on this site it has come to my attention that you really struggle with critical though. I’d suggest enrolling in a Logic class and in the meantime I’ll help you get you started.
Critical thought 101: Burden of proof is the responsibility of the person making the claim. So, no one is responsible for proving you wrong. You have the responsibility of proving you are right.
LumpyPillows
Funny, for a post that literally does not address anything I put forward. When a loser can’t win a discussion they result to personal attacks. Try again, comrade.
cliche guevara
It literally addressed what you put forward. I’ll quote you since you seem to have forgotten what you said; “Prove me wrong.”
Again, you own the burden of proof for you claims and have failed mightily to prove anything. No one has to address anything, and in absence of a valid or cogent argument there is little to address.
As you say… Try again, comrade.
LumpyPillows
You did not address anything I posted, and just claimed I needed to prove something because you don’t understand. You can disagree. I respect thoughtful disagreement. You’re just a bully.
Jim
Was hilarious and offensive to all
Making people uncomfortable is not being funny.
IT shows a lack of ingenuity, intelligence and true humor.