“Pleasure Captain” asks internet to help pay for damage done to Airbnb during 11 man sex bender

A non-binary queer person has experienced viral infamy and condemnation following a trip to Chicago last weekend.

“Filet Mignon” (aka @thatbanana.s.hadit on Instagram), posted to their followers about visiting the Windy City for work.

They co-hosted the music festival, Sanctum, last weekend. Filet told Queerty, “I work in political advocacy but in my spare time I’m a Party Mom and Pleasure Captain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian (@thatbanana.s.hadit)



What happened next is best explained in Filet’s own words.

“Dear Community, As many of you know this past weekend I hosted @sanctumchicago. The organizer of the event let me stay in an Airbnb, but after the festival was over I begged the Airbnb owner, who lived underneath the unit, if I could stay another 2 nights and he obliged.”

“What happened over the next 40 hours was a sex bender so filthy and indulgent it made the devil himself blush (he was there.) I f*cked on both beds, backed up onto the couch to be double penetrated, let my juices drip off the dining room table and got plowed by my sex machine on the expensive rug.”

“While I thought I was taking necessary precautions to protect the property I actually saturated every permeable surface with coconut oil, silicone lube, and 17 loads from 11 different men.”

“I am reaching out in my time of need. I went to Chicago, partied like a rockstar, trashed an Airbnb, and can’t afford to settle the resulting debt. Anyone who can pitch in 100 will get a dirty jockstrap from this event mailed to them as I haven’t done my laundry.”

“I’ve attached some cute pictures from the weekend, along with a sampling of the 19 pictures the Airbnb host sent me of the damage I caused. If you have j*rked off to me, supporting my cause would be a great way to show your appreciation.”

Filet included ways to donate money. The Airbnb host estimated damage in the region of $500 but suggested they’d settle for around $300.

Gay Twitter reacts

Pretty soon, the posting had been screenshot and shared hundreds of times. And many people were not impressed.

I’m sex-positive I didn’t need to see this. — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) December 6, 2022

This comment has me HOWLING pic.twitter.com/zjeSu9NMBk — lexapro spritz (@Mikey_Sul) December 6, 2022

The fact that he met his goal pisses me off 😭 — A Considerate Top (San Francisco 12/15–12/20) (@AConsiderateTop) December 6, 2022

“Disgusting, satanic behavior. I’m truly appalled and I’m gay I can only imagine a straight person reading this,” said one person who retweeted the posting.

“There’s a reason why people hate us….” said another.

“I hope they charge you interest,” said someone on Instagram. “This is beyond disgusting, a violation of another’s property and gives our community a bad name.”

Some suggested Filet Mignon donated the $350 they raised to community causes instead.

A few defended Filet, saying they behaved similarly in hotel rooms. Some friends and acquaintances also came to their defense.

Filet’s original Instagram posting was removed as it contained a rather risqúe video. They reposted it without that particular clip.

Taking accountability

Following a couple of days of savagery on Twitter, Filet Mignon posted a video to their Instagram today, saying “This is what accountability looks like.”

“It seems I really struck a nerve with some of y’all. I want to take accountability and clear up some misconceptions,” they began. “First of all, I want to say I’m sorry,” they continued, looking seriously deep into the camera.

“I’m so, so sorry that I’m funny and that the joke went right over your heads, causing you to slut shame and denigrate me, and really expose yourselves as self-righteous, jealous prudes.”

They continued, “I’m so sorry for having a no-holds-barred, outrageous, juicy, satisfying sex life. And if you don’t have that then you may not understand how these stains may end up on all the bedding at an Airbnb.”

They said they already donated to the community in many ways, which those who know them are well aware about.

“This post wasn’t meant for you. It was a joke. It was directed at my friends and people who want to f*ck me.”

Filet said people post about their sexual exploits all the time on OnlyFans and charge for it. By comparison, Filet was only asking for voluntary donations.

They concluded by saying they’d raised their goal to $1,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian (@thatbanana.s.hadit)

Contacted by Queerty, Filet said they had no major regrets about the Airbnb stay.

“I am surprised by the massive, clout chasing pile on of negative feedback and hot takes regarding my Airbnb story. I expected it to get mixed reviews, but the twitter gays aren’t very good with nuance and really let me have it.

“People who actually know me, and plenty who don’t, understood that it was a joke and they have been exceptionally supportive. I’m a dirty, irreverent, sexually liberated queer and I guess I live in that bubble.

“I had a blast, I didn’t hurt anyone, I stained some textiles and told my friends about it. I have no meaningful regrets. People need to not take shit so seriously. Party on.”

