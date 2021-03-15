President Biden posts video of guys making out to Instagram

President Biden posted a nearly 90-second video to his official Instagram marking a year of battling Covid in the U.S., but it’s a 2-second clip towards the beginning of the spot that’s getting the most attention.

Just long enough to be noticeable even if you do accidentally blink at the wrong moment, the emotional montage of life before and during the pandemic includes a sweet moment of two men kissing.

The video was posted to the @potus account, with the caption:

One Year Later The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. We will emerge stronger.

Over in the comments section, folks celebrated the inclusion.

“Seeing the two men kiss in the beginning got me EMOTIONAL,” wrote one viewer.

Another expressed gratitude, writing, “It is honestly so profoundly meaningful to see The President of the United States post a video that contains 2 men kissing; even if for a brief moment. Like yeah, major strides have been made over the years, but as an out gay man, these past 4 years included so many major setbacks upon my own community and various others. So thank you, seriously means a lot.”

Others reacted to the overall video, noting things like, “It is so nice to have a human being back in the white house.” We can second that.

Shortly after, Biden shared this message of optimism:

As of this posting, 21% of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine and 12% are fully vaccinated.

Related: 5 reasons gay men should get the Covid-19 vaccine