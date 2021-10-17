tiktalk

The pumpkin trend, “Squid Game” doll drag, & Grandy Glaze’s tighty whities

Get to know the yogi who specializes in all-male naked yoga classes for gay and bisexual guys, then catch up from the latest from gay TikTok:

A gay couple hopped on the “pumpkin trend.”

@latinotwunk01The spice to my pumpkin 🎃🧡🌈 ##pumpkintrend ##lgbtq ##gaytok ##fall ##pumpkinspice ##photography ##loveyou ##spookyseason ##halloween

Alexander I of Russia was outed.

@benharmonloverthis was on my history book btw 😭 #russia #france #fyp #historytiktok #gay #lgbtq

Lil Nas X stayed lifting.

@lilnasxsorry about the dirty mirror

Rudy explained “Team TERF.”

@rainbowhistoryclassWonder if all these new ‘Team TERF’ ppl know what they’re actually talking about🤦 #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #lgbtq #trans #historytiktok #terf

Troye Sivan and Leiomy shared a stage.

@tenzmagTwink Prince @Troye Sivan & Vogue Icon @Leiomy in the same sequence gave!! #savagexfenty #voguing #gaytikitok #lgbttiktok #FlauntItChallenge #tenzmag

Aaron Austin asked a very valid question.

@aarons_booksI’m here for a good time not a long time. ##ruiningtheholiday ##gay ##gaybear ##fyp ##gayjokes

Angel Au channeled Squid Game.

@itsangelausquid game doll: ready or not 👀 ##drag ##gay ##squidgame ##dragqueen ##dragperformance ##dragrace

Xander repaired his flag.

@fitxanderI will never understand this kind of hate #hatersgonnahate #gay #LGBTQ+ #comingoutday

Grandy Glaze wore white.

@grandyglaze12#fypシ #viral #grandyglaze #drake #ZFlipClackdown #carwash #fitness #wet #water

And Justin Randall explained Grindr.

@imjustinrandall#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #gay #gaytok #gaytiktok #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtqplus #grindr #grindrproblems

