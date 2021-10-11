Netflix CEO stands behind Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special, says some people “enjoy it”

“Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe [the latest Chappelle special] crosses that line.

I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.”Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in a memo to employees regarding Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special.