Queer on the spectrum: Our favorite streaming picks for Autism Acceptance Month

Image Credit: ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,’ Freeform / Ser Baffo

Sex-positive, queer-inclusive teen drama Heartbreak High is back for its second season on Netflix. The series, which features a diverse cast of characters of various backgrounds, sexual orientations and abilities—including Quinni, a lesbian who is autistic—returns just in time for Autism Acceptance Month, observed every year during the month of April as a means to spotlight and support the community and celebrate neurodiversity. But Heartbreak High is just one of a handful of excellent projects that tell stories at the intersection of autism and queerness.

Read on below for LGBTQ+ films and TV series with quality autistic representation to stream this weekend.

Heartbreak High

Set in a multicultural high school in Sydney, Australia, nearly every character in Heartbreak High is queer in some way. Characters include Quinni (Chloé Hayden), the aforementioned lesbian who is autistic; Darren (James Majoos), Quinni’s best friend, a non-binary kid who befriends Amerie (Ayesha Madon), a girl who becomes the school outcast following the release of a “sex map” detailing the students’ sexual exploits; Malakai (Thomas Weatherall), a bisexual jock; and many others. Season two explores more of the students of Hartley High. Heartbreak High is a soft reboot/sequel of the 1994 show of the same name.

Now streaming on Netflix.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

Out Aussie star Josh Thomas’ Freeform comedy series, which ran for two seasons, tells the story of Nicholas, a young man who takes care of his sisters, Genevieve (Maeve Press) and Matilda (Kayla Cromer) following the death of their father. Matilda is autistic, and as the series progresses, Nicholas comes to realize that he, too, is on the spectrum, with the help of Matilda and his boyfriend, Alex (Adam Faison). Like Please Like Me—Thomas’ first series—Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is both hilarious and heartbreaking.

Now streaming on Hulu. Available to buy digitally on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play.

When Time Got Louder

This 2022 film, directed by Connie Cocchia, tells the story of Abbie (Willow Shields), a young queer woman who experiences first love with college classmate Karly (Ava Capri). Abbie is torn between her exciting, burgeoning college life and her home life, which includes taking care of her non-verbal autistic brother, Kayden (Jonathan Simao), who doesn’t understand why Abbie isn’t home anymore. Elizabeth Mitchell and Lochlyn Munro play Abbie’s well-meaning but occasionally selfish parents.

Now streaming on Tubi and Plex. Available to rent and buy digitally on Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

Atypical

This Netflix coming-of-age dramedy zeroes in on the world of Sam (Keir Gilchrist), who is on the autism spectrum. Other characters include his sister, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine), who comes to realize she is bisexual over the course of the series’ four critically acclaimed seasons. Atypical is frequently hilarious, heartwarming and portrays both Sam and Casey as a complex, multilayered characters.

Now streaming on Netflix.

The Kicker…

Hannah Gadsby, a queer Australian comedian who also appeared alongside Josh Thomas in his series Please Like Me, does a hilarious bit about being on the autism spectrum in this stand-up routine.