The queerest things coming to Netflix in January 2022

It's a new month (and a new year!) which means a whole bunch of content is hitting Netflix. We've done a quick roundup of the queerest stuff we're looking forward to streaming in January 2022.

300 (January 1)

The 2006 action film stars Gerard Butler as King Leonidas and features 300 musclebound Spartan warriors battling the Persians with their shirts off. It doesn’t get much more homoerotic than that.

Annie (January 1)

The 1982 movie musical about a fiery-haired orphan girl placed into a new household features several queer icons in their prime, including Carol Burnett, Bernadette Peters, and Tim Curry.

Cadillac Records (January 1)

Beyoncé as Etta James is required viewing for all LGBTQ audiences.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (January 1)

Is Willy Wonka gay? That depends on who you ask. But there’s no denying Tim Burton’s 2005 remake of the 1971 classic (which, BTW, is also available to stream on Netflix beginning January 1) is pretty damn queer. Best enjoyed with an edible.

Interview with the Vampire (January 1)

Anne Rice’s (RIP) gothic masterpiece is chalked full of homoeroticism, gay subtext, and, of course, sensual man-on-man bloodsucking.

The Lost Boys (January 1)

While we’re on the topic of bloodsucking, out director Joel Schumacher’s 1987 cult classic is about a handsome young man who gets wrapped up in a gang of vampires that all look like members of WHAM! Lots of subtle homosexual undertones in this one. And there’s that sexy sax man. Who can forget him?

I Know What You Did Last Summer (January 1)

The ’90s teen slasher written by openly gay screenwriter Kevin Williamson has long been a favorite among queer audiences. It also features a brief appearance by Anne Heche, who was dating Ellen Degeneres at the time.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (January 1)

OK, definitely not as good as the first one, but if you’re in the mood for a double feature (and to see Brandy in her first film to be released in theaters) then you’re in luck! Just remember, the capital of Brazil is Brasília.

The NeverEnding Story (January 1)

Who didn’t have a crush on Atreyu when they were a kid? And what blossoming homosexual couldn’t identify with Bastian, the outcast who was tormented by school bullies? Oh, and can we please talk about the Empress’ palace, which was basically the most phallic thing ever?

Phantom Thread (January 16)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 award-winning fashion drama set in 1950s London focuses on a celebrated dressmaker whose world is turned completely upside down. Film buffs, if you haven’t seen this one yet, definitely add it to your queue!

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (January 28)

And now for something new… The “Queer Eye” host will premiere a reality comedy series at the end of the month inspired by his hit podcast of the same title. Guests include Michelle Buteau, Rachel Dratch, Michelle Kwan, and more. We’re not sure what to expect, but we’re definitely curious.