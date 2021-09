TRAVEL AS YOU ARE: Queerest Vacation Ever

A queer trip is a GREAT trip! We're talking to Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Brendan Jordan, Danielle Cooper and Dexter Mayfield about the queerest vacations of their lives. From how they navigated being out and proud while traveling, to where the best LGBTQ-friendly destinations are, we'll hear the best ways to unwind, let loose and Travel As You Are.