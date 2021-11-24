EXCLUSIVE: Is Scar from 'The Lion King' gay? Jeremy Irons settles the debate.

Actor Jeremy Irons needs no introduction.



The classy, smooth-voiced actor has appeared in more than 100 films and TV series, among them 'Dead Ringers,' 'Watchmen,' 'Justice League,' and 'Reversal of Fortune' for which he won an Academy Award. He also provided the voice of Scar in the Disney animated classic 'The Lion King.' Irons' newest outing, 'House of Gucci,' opens November 24.



'House of Gucci' sees Irons step into the role of Rodolfo Gucci, the aging patriarch of the Gucci design family. Long estranged from his son Maurizio (Adam Driver), Rodolfo finds a second chance at fatherhood through the arrival of Patrizia (Lady Gaga), Maurizio's ambitious wife. But Rodolfo begins to wonder, does Patrizia love Maurizio, or does she love the family name.



We caught up with Irons to talk about the film, a career playing tortured characters, and to settle the debate about one of his most popular roles.



