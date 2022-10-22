Queerty’s essential spooky queer pop playlist for all your Halloween party needs

The queers own horror AND pop music, period. Naturally, the opportunity to bring the two together — for a party, no less — is one of the best parts of the year.

If your spooky tune line-up is looking a little sparse or just a few too many years old, we’ve got you covered. Whether you need goblins and ghouls or just a pulse-racing club moment, the official Queerty Halloween party playlist is here to help.

You can find the full 30-track playlist on our Spotify (and conveniently included below), but let’s start you off with some recent faves.

Here are our top five freshest playlist additions:

“Frankenstein” by Rina Sawayama

The pulse-pounding bass under the pleading “Put me together one more time/Love me forever, fix me right” lyrics almost make you feel desperately out of breath. That might just be whatever you took earlier, though.

“Hellboy” by Greyson Chance

The lights are low, folks are grinding up on each other’s costumes, and your friend has been in the bathroom [redacted] for like twenty minutes. It’s gonna be a good night.

“Freak” by Demi Lovato & Yungblud

This is the one where the party guests come together to start scream-singing on the dance floor. No need to get a ticket to the freakshow, it’s already here.

“Everybody’s Gay” by Lizzo

Making an explicitly Halloween party track and calling it “Everybody’s Gay” deserves a GLAAD award. She talks about how “this costume feels so real, almost scared myself” and mentions a “sexy nurse” and “witches drinking b*tches brew”, which I guess we’re going to have to figure out how to make before the party starts.

“Dead Right Now” by Lil Nas X

This one’s admittedly a bit of a stretch, but it’s got a nice dark, bassy sound to it and death mentioned in the chorus. By this point in the party, folks won’t be parsing out lyrics — they’ll just be happy to hear Montero come on.

If you’re looking for a whole new set of spooky season bops to fuel your night out, we’ve got the unabridged playlist on our Spotify channel.

Enjoy, and Happy Halloween!: