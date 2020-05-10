The quote on this candy packaging is practically pandering to gay customers

Candy shoppers are reporting that there’s a suggestive quote printed on the bottom of family-sized packages of Maltesers, a British variety of chocolate-covered malt balls.

The quote: “Everyone likes a nice bottom.”

Related: Candy and fast food advertisers discover Pride, calories be damned

A Googling of that phrase yields only 39 results, but according to Trademarkia, those five words were trademarked in October 2019 by Mars, Incorporated — the manufacturer of Maltesers, 3 Musketeers, M&M’s, Twix, and other confections.

Related: This company is marketing “edible anuses” to gay men for Valentine’s Day

Mars probably meant “bottom” in the sense of “rump” or “caboose.” But when photos of the Maltesers packaging start circulating on the r/gay subreddit, you know people are taking the phrase to a whole new level.