That racist gay adult film star has been fired by his studio

Helix Studios announced it has fired performer “Dustin Gold,” whose real name is Joseph O’Brian, after he was caught on camera calling a Black sanitation worker a “f*cking n*gger” before assaulting a pedestrian.
There’s just one thing thing though.
Gold hasn’t actually worked for Helix Studios in six years. In fact, it appears he may have retired from the adult entertainment industry years ago. (His last Twitter post was in 2017.)
Related: Racist gay caught on tape assaulting man for recording him shouting the N-word
“Dustin Gold has been fired,” the studio said in a tweet yesterday. “He hasn’t worked for us since 2014 and we will not use him in the future.”
Dustin Gold has been fired. He hasn't worked for us since 2014 and we will not use him in the future.
— Helix Studios® (@HelixStudios) July 21, 2020
But NYC City Council candidate Anthony Beckford, who helped make the racist video go viral when he shared it on social media earlier this week, says firing Gold after six years of not working isn’t enough.
He called on Helix Studios to take down all of Gold’s videos. As of now, his model portfolio remains up on the studio’s website.
All of Joe's films need to be removed.
— Anthony Beckford (City Council Candidate)? (@Vote4Beckford) July 22, 2020
Queerty reached out to Gold/O’Brian for comment yesterday. We never heard back, but we will update this post if we do.
Related: Apparently that racist gay caught on tape shouting the N-word is an adult film star
2 Comments
WSnyder
I think it’s safe to say Helix’s move on ‘Firing’ him is just a token [but also Symbolic] statement. O’Brian is hardly Helix material at this point anyway.
It’s likely Helix knew his career would be traced back to them as a former star at some point and got out ahead of it by ‘Firing’ him preemptively. Which is about all they could do.
What O’Brian might face going forward for the next week or so is the embarrassment of the two videos and the justified shame that comes with it. He won’t work in Porn again, and might be Toxic for anyone who’s dating him. But that’s all this story will travel.
frenchbug
He has not worked in gay porn for six years and had left Helix and worked with other studios before he retired.
What kind of BS is this and how can Helix get away with trying to get some free publicity out of this mess? This means nothing and yet it is reprinted uncritically.