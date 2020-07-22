That racist gay adult film star has been fired by his studio

Helix Studios announced it has fired performer “Dustin Gold,” whose real name is Joseph O’Brian, after he was caught on camera calling a Black sanitation worker a “f*cking n*gger” before assaulting a pedestrian.

There’s just one thing thing though.

Gold hasn’t actually worked for Helix Studios in six years. In fact, it appears he may have retired from the adult entertainment industry years ago. (His last Twitter post was in 2017.)

“Dustin Gold has been fired,” the studio said in a tweet yesterday. “He hasn’t worked for us since 2014 and we will not use him in the future.”

But NYC City Council candidate Anthony Beckford, who helped make the racist video go viral when he shared it on social media earlier this week, says firing Gold after six years of not working isn’t enough.

He called on Helix Studios to take down all of Gold’s videos. As of now, his model portfolio remains up on the studio’s website.

All of Joe's films need to be removed. — Anthony Beckford (City Council Candidate)? (@Vote4Beckford) July 22, 2020

Queerty reached out to Gold/O’Brian for comment yesterday. We never heard back, but we will update this post if we do.

