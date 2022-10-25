Rapper NLE Choppa sets the record straight on his sexuality after posting thirsty bathroom selfie

View this post on Instagram
An up-and-coming rap star has felt moved to clarify his sexuality after going viral with a very thirsty bathroom selfie.
NLE Choppa, 19, heralds from Memphis, Tennessee. He scored a top 40 Billboard 100 hit in 2019 with his track ‘Shotta Flow’. He has 1.6 million followers on Twitter and 5.1 million followers on his official Instagram account.
Yesterday, he posted a couple of bathroom images to his Twitter. In one of the photos, he’s clearly showing off a, ahem, very well-endowed package. We can’t reprint it here, but you can see it on Twitter.
The tweet has over 130K at the time of writing and prompted thousands of comments.
Unsurprisingly, many reactions were from both men and women expressing admiration (and perhaps a little insecurity).
my girl just said damn & i seen her looking at this pic.twitter.com/Ye0324EsZI
— ㋛ (@HoesLuvDario) October 24, 2022
Choppa retweeted one private message from Twitch streamer Adin Ross. He complimented Choppa on the size of his d*ck, but stressed “no homo.” Choppa reposted it with the comment, “This is absurd.”
This is absurd @adinross pic.twitter.com/BiySxXZOvq
— NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 24, 2022
NLE Choppa followed this up with another message. He said God had blessed him with beauty (that’s certainly one way of putting it!) and he was cool accepting compliments from all genders… but he’s into women.
Whomp, whomp.
“First and foremost I love myself and I’m comfortable enough in my skin to show the beauty God blessed me with. Secondly I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders, but most importantly my sexual preference is women. Please stop trying to make me something I am not. ”
That tweet has prompted almost 70K likes at the time of writing. Many praised him for his choice of wording.
King response . He don’t mind who he attract, but he is making it clear what attracts HIM. Not compromising how he feels while also not downing LGBTQ ppl. A lot of y’all should take notes.
— Nathaniel Oakley #blacklivesmatter (@Nathanielnotn8) October 24, 2022
He said he ❤️ All. He just shared his beauty with All. He doesn’t mind both genders being attracted to him. That type of growth and bravery to say that as a heterosexual rapper is HUGE. Ppl focused on the negative instead of the positive.
— L J (@54EastBeast) October 24, 2022
A confident man … security is more attractive then the fake super masculinity… this a man who knows who actually buys music vs stream ,
— Honestly…. (@CFE_YZ) October 24, 2022
Others… well, they just want to see more of him.
Boy please. We want that onlyfans
— before guys (@TrillRellz) October 24, 2022
If you’re unfamiliar with NLE Choppa, he dropped his latest single “Do It Again” a couple of weeks ago. You can check out the video below…
Ronbo
If using sex to draw gay support is bad for others, what is different about this guy? Hasn’t David Hudson written multiple derogatory pieces about straights using our community for their profit? It’s not as if “no homo” is a shining example of actual community support.
David Hudson, please address your hypocrisy. Or… are you also a straight using the “no homo” label to advance your career, also?
Queerty needs to vet their authors and for-profit stories better. Another hypocrite author made mad cash posting multiple false stories that benefitted a conservative establishment politician and killed the career of out, gay politician Alex Morse. Graham Gremore should be held accountable for intentionally posting false allegations; isn’t it time Queerty prize truth above all else?
RyanMBecker
What are you taking about? Please cite where Coppa or Hudson is trying to “draw gay support.” Coppa has never courted the gay community, nor is he popular among gays. And Hudson never glorified him. He merely reported on a topic of gay interest, USING PRIMARY SOURCES. The very fact that Coppa denied being gay makes it a gay topic. I, for one, am interested in reading about gay attitudes among the media and influencers.
As for “No homo,” the comment was not from Coppa. It was from another rapper, Adin Rods, who prefaced his homoerotic compliments with it. Coppa actually responded sensibly, calling the comment and situation, “absurd.” Hip hop is notorious for homophobia so gays should be happy for what little progress there is.
SDR94103
any self respecting queer who uses the word thirsty with this up-and-coming rap star are absolutely blind to his hatred of queers.
RyanMBecker
I’m not a fan of rap so I can’t comment on his “music.” But that twerking was repulsive. And I say that as a straight man. I do love me some bootie, but I’d rather watch my cat if I wanted to see lordosis. Or a cat with brain damage if I craved lordosis with tremors, aka twerking. I bet my cat has better vaginal hygiene than those bitches.
bachy
I am really perplexed by this entire controversy regarding how men use or don’t use their appearance to attract fans. Beauty, nudity, sexuality, fashion, style and photography are poweful and immediate art forms that are available to anyone at any time. People are free to use them as they see fit.
Gay men are inevitably going to become fascinated by males in media who are using these strategies to attract attention to their music or acting or whatever product or service they are selling. So what’s wrong with a little harmless fantasizing? You’re never going to get to f@ck Harry Styles or Jaden Smith or NLE Choppa anyways, so whether they’re attracted to men or women or something in between is irrelevant. No explanations and no apologies should be necessary.
Donston
You seem to have an obsession with turning every story into the horrible behaviors of “gays. I’m sure most of the hate he got was from insecure “straight” guys claiming the image made him come off “suspect” and by women who think any guy to looks to indulge some “thirst-trapping” must be queer. This was not an opportunity to rant about “gays”.
As far as “harmless fantasizing”, there is a limit. I don’t mind a bit of thirst-trapping or even a bit of trying to appeal to men who may be attracted to you. That can however crossover into stuff like baiting or leeching or old manipulation. I especially have an issue when guys use “gays” for money or to promote themselves but don’t overtly acknowledge and support queers. That is hardly “harmless”.
abfab
BACHY does NOT have any such obsession. Turning every story into the horrible behavior of gays? No, that is simply false and you know it. He stands out to me as a joyful, positive person. You on the other hand sound like a regular Camille Paglia….all twisted up and out of breath and tiresome.
MrMichaelJ
uh huh….
Donston
Of course, it’s not surprising that some used a basic “thirst trapping” pic as an opportunity to promote gay panic and use cringe-y phrases like “suspect” or “no homo”. That’s fairly predictable. Also, guys have to learn that if they’re trying to tell people that they’re “straight” and hetero then they need to move on from declaring their “sexual preference”. Preferences don’t equate to inherent orientation or lifestyle. While there are plenty of guys out here having tons of sex with random women while also hooking up with their homeboy or while low-key having a boyfriend. We still have to learn that sexual behaviors or attractions is only a percentage of preferences and sexuality and the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, relationship, commitment spectrum.
He probably would have been better off thirst-trapping and being quiet from there on. He made it a bigger deal than it was. What was even the point of posting that random DM, one of many he’s probably received? Seems like he made more out of it than what it was either out of insecurities or gay panic or to try to get press.
thisisnotreal
had no idea who Adin Ross was so i had to look him up. apparently he has a history of using homophobic slurs on livestreams and such and was banned from twitch at one point for it. so hes homophobic…but hes also the man who slid into this rappers dm’s and basically complimented his penis and then said “no homo”? a homophobic man willingly slides into the dms of another dude to discuss his penis? please tell me im not the only one who sees the irony in that….