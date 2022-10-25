Rapper NLE Choppa sets the record straight on his sexuality after posting thirsty bathroom selfie

An up-and-coming rap star has felt moved to clarify his sexuality after going viral with a very thirsty bathroom selfie.

NLE Choppa, 19, heralds from Memphis, Tennessee. He scored a top 40 Billboard 100 hit in 2019 with his track ‘Shotta Flow’. He has 1.6 million followers on Twitter and 5.1 million followers on his official Instagram account.

Yesterday, he posted a couple of bathroom images to his Twitter. In one of the photos, he’s clearly showing off a, ahem, very well-endowed package. We can’t reprint it here, but you can see it on Twitter.

The tweet has over 130K at the time of writing and prompted thousands of comments.

Unsurprisingly, many reactions were from both men and women expressing admiration (and perhaps a little insecurity).

my girl just said damn & i seen her looking at this pic.twitter.com/Ye0324EsZI — ㋛ (@HoesLuvDario) October 24, 2022

Choppa retweeted one private message from Twitch streamer Adin Ross. He complimented Choppa on the size of his d*ck, but stressed “no homo.” Choppa reposted it with the comment, “This is absurd.”

NLE Choppa followed this up with another message. He said God had blessed him with beauty (that’s certainly one way of putting it!) and he was cool accepting compliments from all genders… but he’s into women.

Whomp, whomp.

“First and foremost I love myself and I’m comfortable enough in my skin to show the beauty God blessed me with. Secondly I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders, but most importantly my sexual preference is women. Please stop trying to make me something I am not. ”

That tweet has prompted almost 70K likes at the time of writing. Many praised him for his choice of wording.

King response . He don’t mind who he attract, but he is making it clear what attracts HIM. Not compromising how he feels while also not downing LGBTQ ppl. A lot of y’all should take notes. — Nathaniel Oakley #blacklivesmatter (@Nathanielnotn8) October 24, 2022

He said he ❤️ All. He just shared his beauty with All. He doesn’t mind both genders being attracted to him. That type of growth and bravery to say that as a heterosexual rapper is HUGE. Ppl focused on the negative instead of the positive. — L J (@54EastBeast) October 24, 2022

A confident man … security is more attractive then the fake super masculinity… this a man who knows who actually buys music vs stream , — Honestly…. (@CFE_YZ) October 24, 2022

Others… well, they just want to see more of him.

Boy please. We want that onlyfans — before guys (@TrillRellz) October 24, 2022

If you’re unfamiliar with NLE Choppa, he dropped his latest single “Do It Again” a couple of weeks ago. You can check out the video below…