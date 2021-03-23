Reddit sleuths say they’ve uncovered the secret cast of ‘International Drag Race All-Stars’

Nothing gets past a Drag Race superfan.

While it hasn’t been officially announced yet, rumors are strong that RuPaul’s drag empire will soon add another gem to its tiara in the form of an international All-Stars season.

And really, it’s the next logical step. After having launched successful spin-off series in Thailand, the U.K., Canada and the Netherlands, and with upcoming shows set for New Zealand and Spain, what better way to tie the threads together than with a crossover battle royale?

The Sun has already reported that Drag Race UK stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea have been cast on the unofficial official series, so you know that means Reddit sleuths have assembled to fill in the rest.

Based on clues like schedule gaps and social media absences, here’s the rumored cast: