It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

END OF THE ROAD: Seven months after ending their six-month marriage, Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage have finally reached a divorce settlement. [People]

AMERICAN HERO: Kristen Stewart has been cast to play Sally Ride, the first American woman to fly in space and the first US LGBTQ+ astronaut, in the new Amazon limited series The Challenger. [TV Line]

LOCA PRIDE: Ricky Martin whipped up the Los Angeles LGBTQ+ community into a sweaty frenzy with a euphoric performance of his biggest hits while headlining LA Pride in the Park.

DOCTOR WHO CAN GET IT: Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff locked lips on screen and made TV history as it was the first time the main character in Doctor Who shared a romantic same-sex kiss in the show’s 60-year history. [Deadline]

SPEAKING HER TRUTH: Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp opened up about being nervous to publicly come out as a lesbian after initially identifying as bisexual. [Billboard]

HOT RAT BOY SUMMER: The mainstream media has caught on to the viral trend of calling unconventionally handsome white actors like Josh O’Connor, Jeremy Allen White, Mike Faist, Timothée Chalamet, and Barry Keoghan “rodent men.” [NBC NEWS, NY TIMES, NY POST]

we’re talking hot rodent men and no one mentioned king capybara himself Glen Powell? pic.twitter.com/Q11TEn3Dmq — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) June 5, 2024

DOLLY ARMY RISE: Meghan McCain‘s husband’s far-right website The Federalist attempted to crucify beloved American icon Dolly Parton for supporting the LGBTQ+ community and the country queen’s fans are not having one word of the outlet’s ridiculous haterade. [Mediaite]

PAGEANT QUEEN: Meet Bailey Anne Kennedy, the first trans woman, Asian American and military wife to win Miss Maryland USA. [People]

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: Bowen Yang finally disclosed why he appeared to distance himself from Dave Chappelle on the SNL stage. [INTO]

POWER PLAY: NBC News correspondent Steven Romo, who publicly came out as gay in 2021, shared a powerful essay for Pride Month about how releasing his secrets became his superpower. [NBC News]

PADAM & CHILL: After a bidding war, Kylie Minogue has reportedly signed a “seven-figure deal” to film a comprehensive documentary about her life for Netflix. Filming is allegedly set to begin later this year. [Daily Mail]

AGONY OF DEFEAT: Bill May was hoping to be the first man, gay or straight, selected to the USA synchronized swimming team, but he will not be making history at the Paris 2024 Summer Games. [Outsports]

GOOD LUCK BABE: Despite President Joe Biden having the most pro-LGBTQ+ administration in history, up-and-coming queer pop princess Chappell Roan disclosed why she turned down performing at a White House Pride event. [Variety]

🎥| @ChappppellRoan’s "My Kink Is Karma" speech at @GovBallNYC



"This is a response to the White House, who asked me to preform for Pride. We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come." pic.twitter.com/OwQcCSCh5m — Chappell Roan Now (@ChappellRoanNow) June 9, 2024

CALIFORNIA LOVE: Governor Gavin Newsom kicked off his campaign to enshrine gay marriage into the California constitution and noted the move to further protect LGBTQ+ rights was necessary in light of the conservative Supreme Court rejecting precedent by striking down Roe vs. Wade in 2022. [KCRA]

QUEEN QUEERY: Was Freddie Mercury gay? The debate rages on. [LGBTQ Nation]

NEW GAY ANTHEM: Renowned New York columnist/author Michael Musto (and Queerty contributor) and music producer Jean Ferreira have released their new Pride anthem “Iconic.” Enjoy the trip as the dance bop’s upbeat video was shot outside NYC’s iconic Stonewall Inn and other West Village environs.

