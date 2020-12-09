Rugby star opens up about being tricked into filming gay sex video, says it’s haunted him for years

An Australian rugby star is speaking out after x-rated screenshots of him with another man leaked online.
Kurt Capewell is a second-row forward and center for the Penrith Panthers. Last year, police launched an investigation after someone tried shopping the images, which came from a 49-minute video Capewell recorded in 2013, to tabloids.
“I’ve lived with this for years,” the 27-year-old tells the Daily Telegraph. “I’ve been concerned more for my family that it could come out and the embarrassment it would cause.”
Like many people in their late teens and early 20s, Capewell took a number of odd jobs to get by. Prior to his career in rugby, he worked as a carpenter who did modeling on the side.
“I was broke and doing some modeling, then I got talked into doing a porno,” he explained to his teammates in a group text sent this week. “Unknown to me but it turned out they put a bloke on the other side of the wall.”
According to Capewell, he initially booked a modeling gig for an underwear company. During the photo shoot, he was offered additional money to film a quick porno.
Put on the spot and desperate for the cash, he agreed.
Capewell, who identifies as straight, was then led to a glory hole. The producers lied and said there was a woman on the other side waiting to service him. It wasn’t until afterwards that he discovered the person was actually a man. But by then it was too late. The video had already been shot and the release papers had already been signed.
“I’m terribly embarrassed and ashamed even though it happened when I was so young,” he continued in his group text. “It’s something I’ve been dealing with for the past eight years behind closed doors and I know you will all have my back and stand by me moving forward.”
Capewell tells the Daily Telegraph that it wasn’t easy sharing the story with his teammates, but that everyone in the locker room was supportive and understood he had been taken advantage of by the producers.
He says that he’s never hidden what happened from his family or his long-term girlfriend, and he hopes the incident can serve as reminder to young people, especially models, to be very cautious when being offered extra money during photo shoots.
“My message to young people is to be really careful when being offered money for photo shoots,” he says. “It’s not the person I am today. I’ve had to learn the hard way. I hope others don’t have to go through what I have endured.”
40 Comments
Scout
The site on which he was conned into performing is “Ungloryhole” but I always thought the guys really did think they were being serviced by a woman, and it was all an act.
Kanaka4127
Nah. Unglory Hole is Florida based. I’ll bet it’s All Australian Boys.
mattpj71
It was not Ungloryhole, it was an Australian site.
mattpj71
OK, It was AllAustralianBoys….I have seen this vid…he knew there was a guy on the other side of the gloryhole!!! Whatever this rugby player is saying now is an absolute lie!!!! He knew there was another guy there, he knew he was going to get sucked by another guy, he knew there would be guy to guy contact!! Check the video..it is very obvious to see!! This rugby player has been crowing about how he got deceived for about 2 weeks now….and he is still lying!! He knew everything that was going on..Very sad how this bloke did gay porn..which was very obvious, then he used the old”i did not know what was hapenning switcheroo!!”., i was young, i had no idea there was another guy on the other side of the wall!!……i mean..really? how on earth did you not know what was going on!?
Deek62
Hmmmm….not convinced he wouldn’t have known it was a man on the other side of the hole. Not that it matters one way or the other.
barryaksarben
I think the guy on the other side was lucky if dishonest
WashDrySpin
So what he is saying the greater message is “gay sex” oh no I am haunted and I regret it…but if this was straight porn then let’s all give him a high five…
lord.krath
Not at all. Being gay is not the core issue. It issue is a compounded one of having done porn that was also [unwillingly] a gay scene.” That makes him a person of poor judgment and a fool both of which reflect on his family.
Not everything is a message of disapproval or hate. In the era of #metoo, this is just as bad.
o.codone
Yes CAM that’s right,
Cam
@o.codone
Awwww, precious little Republican troll. I’ve exposed your multiple screenames and so now you’re trying the BRILLIANT defense of “I know you are but what am I?”.
The rest of us don’t need multiple screenames because we aren’t here to troll, defend bigots, and attack LGBTQ people.
Jim
So he’s not embarrassed by doing porn but being caught having a guy giving him head!!!
mattpj71
Exactly Jim!! This site, which I don’t think is still going, was pretty well known in Australia. This rugby player, who is now crying that he did not know it was a bloke, is full of shit!! If you have seen the full video, it is painfully obvious that there is a guy on the giving end of the gloryhole!! The gloryhole is not completely boxed in, this is so the camera can capture both sides…therefore unless this rugby player is a completely stupid moron, there is no way he did not know there was a guy on the other end!! He is using fake ignorance to try and fool people..but he knew what he was dong!!!!
novadude
Right. If he is equally “embarrassed and ashamed” as he would have been had it in fact been a woman on the other side then fine, chalk it up to a bad decision.
But that’s not the impression I get from his statement and actions. It sure sounds like his mortification is not from being manipulated into doing porn but that it was with a bloke.
If that’s the case then he’s a whiny, homophobic little prat who needs to STFU.
Cam
So doing the porn was ok with him, it’s just because it was an icky GUY.
Res1
Straight men blaming gays for the crap they did is a tale as old as time. It’s so easy for ‘straight’ men to say they were coerced into doing something gay and often times they are believed because all gay men are predators who prey on beloved straight men according to the things I see the others say online. So often, they shun their gay past and use a get out of jail free card. I guess he’s found Jesus and of all of his sins being sucked by a guy when he was broke is a big one. He’s not the first person to go on to become successful and say he was tricked into gay porn. Many porn companies have had to come out and defend themselves against such accusations. This is also why I can’t date bicurious men. How you get them is how you will lose them and often times you will become a stain in their past they so badly want to get rid of it. Declaring: it was a phase or I was tricked.
connorlarkin19
There’s a reason Mark Wahlberg hates Calvin Klein. Nothing free in life except bad advice and selling out then complaining
dhmonarch89
so- would he be upset/ashamed if it HAD been a woman??
WashDrySpin
What woman sucks a guy off via a glory hole
radiooutmike
Exactly. Only women in porn do that.
Raphael
Sorry, I don’t believe him. I have friends in the business, and things don’t work like that. No company would take the risk of a lawsuit (and possible prison) just to trick some guy into a BJ, when there are countless guys out there who could, knowingly, do the job. He was young, needed money and did it. Being a glory hole, I’m sure it was much easier to do a gay scene without actually seeing the guy. I bet he didn’t think he was going to be famous one day, and that it would become an issue.
Catholicslutbox
One guy/studio did just that. Except some guys didn’t sign a release, so he has charged and is serving time.
Donston
There are definitely a-holes out here trying to trick people. But I’m kinda doubting his story. It seems as if he did this for a “professional” site not an amateur one. And he worked with producers, signed forms. It doesn’t seem very unlikely that he didn’t know who their scene partner was. It also seems as if all the embarrassment is about being seen with a dude not the actual porn, which makes him more difficult to sympathize with.
A lot of young people do dumb shit they later regret. All you can do is move the hell on and grow.
Brian
Right. What he describes is a crime. If he’s so mad, then make the case. If he can’t make the case, then maybe he’s lying.
ScottOnEarth
“My message to young people is…….don’t put your dick into dark holes.”
jkb
LMAO!
BoylesqueBubble
Again, yet ANOTHER article from Graham’s sick obsession with heterosexual men and something happening concerning their sexuality. Graham, you’re phucking disgusting with this obsession. You’re making a story here about nothing.
Gadfeal
Methinks that he doth protestht too much. If he were truly unaware of that other side’s gender, it would have probably been indelibly etched in his memory as one of the best blowjobs ever. Guys like that only get “embarassed” if publicized but are the first ones to seek out some “relief” on the other side of a wall.
smartguyd
Does he think anyone cares? All the hemming and hawing over getting payed to get head. All he had to say is “yea I did that for money once, its rediculus that someone thinks they can embarrass me with it.” And the story would be over in 1 news cycle.
Topazme
i dont understand you guys…assuming he’s not lying and he was tricked into doing this….this whole thing boils down to consent….he was manipulated into receiving oral sex from a man when in reality he had given consent to getting head from a woman…its justified that he feel spissed….imagine if you were paid money to get head by a man and then it turned out to be Kevin Spacey…you get tricked and you forever be embarrased and dread that this information might get out and your reputation gets destroyed
Alex_S
He knew exactly what he was doing and he knew he was sucked by a guy. Just watch the video.
RickHeathen
If you’re willing to stick your dick through a hole for service, you have no right to complain who’s on the other side. You’re not having sex with a person but with a mouth.
JessPH
It’s ALL AUSTRALIAN BOYS and his name was Karl
succubus
if you have a myvidster.com account just search for his real name and you’ll get the flick…. he was def into it
tjack47
I find the trick, baiting of him reprehensible. I do think he could use some therapy. It reads like he is blaming himself for being tricked. He was imagining a female’s mouth. A warm wet mouth feels good, period. He most likely had to have blame, shame and guilt about the guy causing him to have an orgasm. I wish he would give himself a break. It’s homophobic attitudes that are causing him such grief. I understand him not wanting to embarrass his family, but he chose to do porn for money. So, his family would be fine with it if that mouth would’ve been female? That’s the rub I see. I just wish him well. I hopes he forgives himself for being human enough to cum when it feels good. No shame in that. It’s just a human body, his. He should’ve been told. He didn’t consent to that. I find the makers of the porn criminals. Porn is good with me, only as long as it’s between two consenting adults.
hansniemeijer
nothing about if he ENJOYED the blow job!!!
ShiningSex
Oh poor baby. Hahahaha!! If you do porn, you know what the f*ck you’re doing. Can’t go back and cry about it later.
Deal with it. It’s probably boring.
enlightenone
If a teenager or guy in his 20’s doesn’t know the difference between a “photo-shoot” and porn, still or video, he needs to always be accompanied by an adult or stay close to home. And no, given what was reported by him, I don’t believe for a second he didn’t know it was a guy. Now, I’m still not that street-smart when it comes to the sex marketplace, so that’s why I NEVER heard of a glory hole establishment for females who suck anonymous penises in the dark!
Joshooeerr
How stupid do you have to be to agree to something like this? No sympathy.
MrMichaelJ
Wow, WTF. If you watch the video he CLEARLY knows it’s a guy blowing him. This dude needs to grow a pair and just fess up that he did it for cash and NOT f’n try to make it sound like gay guys basically raped him. Shite like this pisses me off.
Cozmo2
I want to see his video.
