RuPaul’s new TV project will be a reboot of a 1980s quiz show for CBS

RuPaul Charles has been chosen to front a reboot of the old quiz show Lingo for CBS.
The original show premiered in 1987 and was fronted by Ronald Reagan’s son, Michael Reagan.
Game Show Network also ran a rebooted show from 2002-07, with Chuck Woolery as host, and again in 2011, with Bill Engvall.
Related: RuPaul opens up about his “naughtiest” encounter in the 1980s
The original format was a cross between a word game and bingo. In fact, its resurrection may be linked to the surge in popularity of the online game, Wordle, to which it bears a slight resemblance.
In both games, players have to guess the identity of a five-letter word. In Lingo, two teams play against one another and are given the first letter as a clue (unlike Wordle).
In the UK, a reboot of Lingo on ITV was launched last year and has proved popular in a daytime slot.
Deadline says RuPaul will serve as host and exec produce.
Related: RuPaul is not amused by this unauthorized, holidays decoration
“We’re all ready to have fun again, and Lingo is the answer,” said Charles in a press statement.
“We give you a letter, and you guess the rest,” said Mitch Graham, SVP Alternative Programming at CBS. “The word-game craze is sweeping the nation, and Lingo will deliver a fast-paced, fun and addictive show for the whole family. RuPaul’s flair and sharp wit, coupled with the ability for viewers to play along at home, make this a timely show with wide appeal that we’re excited to join our network lineup.”
RuPaul previously appeared on CBS as a judge of the short-lived talent show, The World’s Best. He also hosted Logo’s Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul from 2016-2017. He’s enjoyed far greater success with his own RuPaul’s Drag Race, for which he has won 11 Emmys.
There’s no word yet on when the new Lingo will premiere.
Everyone’s looking for a five letter word, we’ve got one…
“LINGO” hosted by @RuPaul coming soon to CBS.
🟦 🟨 🟩 🟥 🟨 pic.twitter.com/CPADdFxdIC
— CBS (@CBS) February 11, 2022
One Comment
LegionKeign
Everyone’s looking for a five letter word, we’ve got one…
YAWNS