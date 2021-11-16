RuPaul is not amused by this unauthorized, holidays decoration

An unauthorized holiday ornament supposedly depicting RuPaul has appeared online… and the drag legend appears unimpressed.

Several Twitter users have posted images of the unofficial tree decoration, prompting comments from Ru.

“Someone on my timeline posted that they got this @RuPaul Christmas ornament from Wish,” posted @PrinceCatEyez. “And that they were upset with it. I can see why! It looks like Jennifer Holiday in mid-performance!”

RuPaul re-tweeted the image with the simple message, “Unauthorized Crap. #RuinedChristmas”

Ru also took the opportunity to plug his authorized tree decoration.

One person who found the new unofficial ornament amusing is former Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel, who boasted she’d bought a dozen of them. This brought a sharp reprimand from Ru: “Catch me outside, bitch!”

Some reminded RuPaul that he recently criticized RPDR contestants for blaming editors for making them look bad.

Is this you now blaming it on the edit? — Quizás: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) November 15, 2021

Others wondered why the ornament appeared to feature sparkling boogers in Ru’s nostrils.

On the website they even made Ru’s boogers glamorous & sparkly. Sashay! ✨ pic.twitter.com/8VRe3OU5R1 — Aliah (@AliahXtine) November 16, 2021

Many others said the decoration was considerably different from the RuPaul we all know and love.

RuPaul is not the first celebrity to suffer an unofficial ornament, as others pointed out.

It reminds me of the Dolly Parton one! 🤣 The category is ‘FreakMas’ 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Ze7a0wF7ht — Allan (@allankent1975) November 15, 2021

