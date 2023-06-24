instastuds

Sachin Bhatt’s selfie, Troye Sivan’s bed time, & Steve Grand’s tree pose

By

This week Luke Macfarlane and his partner had a baby, Jake Shears talked new music, and Hugh Hefner’s bisexual son joined OnlyFans. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Mehcad Brooks had coffee.

 

A post shared by Mehcad ᤅ (@mehcadbrooks)

Jordan Torres sat outside.

 

A post shared by Jordan Torres (@officialjt)

Matt Lister drank wine.

 

A post shared by @mrmattlister

Garrett Swann struck a pose.

 

A post shared by Garrett Swann (@thegarrettswann)

Yona Knight-Wisdom took a break.

 

A post shared by Yona Knight-Wisdom (@yonakw)

Greg Louganis walked the dog.

 

A post shared by Greg Louganis (@greglouganis)

Jack Laugher hit the beach.

 

A post shared by Jack Laugher MBE (@jacklaugher)

Anthony Bowens doubled up.

 

A post shared by Anthony Bowens (@bowens_official)

Jared Leto opened the blinds.

 

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

Taylor Zakhar Perez arrived in style.

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Troye Sivan sat in bed.

 

A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Bryce Eilenberg and Bruno Alcantara walked for Pride.

 

A post shared by Bryce Eilenberg (@bryceeilenberg)

Chris Salvatore watered the grass.

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Jordan Burroughs worked out.

 

A post shared by Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold)

Sachin Bhatt took a selfie.

 

A post shared by s a c h i n (@sachinbhatt)

Ricky Martin got a tan.

 

A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin)

Ronnie Woo had breakfast.

 

A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo)

Steve Grand held a tree.

 

A post shared by Steve Grand (@stevegrandmusic)

Titanius Maximus flexed.

 

A post shared by Titanius Maximus (@titaniusmaximus)

And David Beckham went shopping.

 

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)