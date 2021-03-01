Is sex between straight men just a “guy thing?”

Meet Dr. Joe Kort, an openly gay sex therapist and author. Kort has taken his practice online to TikTok, where his claim–that sex between men is a “guy thing”–has made him infamous.
In a recent video, Kort made the assertion as part of an underlying thesis that behavior doesn’t determine sexual orientation; rather, feelings do.
“When straight men have sex with men it’s not a gay thing, it’s a guy thing,” he said in the video. “In general, men have more transactional sex with one another, in general women don’t. Men have objectified sex where it’s just about the act, it’s just about getting off.”
“Straight men are not attracted to men, they’re attracted to the sex with men,” he added. “Could some of these men be gay or bisexual? Absolutely, but that comes over time and that’s a trajectory that only they can be in touch with to figure that out. The straight man who is having sex with another man is into it because the guy is into him, it’s all about him.”
Of course, many of his 300,000 followers had to weigh in on the issue.
“Some people amaze me,” said one follower. “The double standard too. Women ‘make out’ with other women and still be 100 percent straight.”
“This has been happening since the beginning of time,” said another. “People need to research.”
The debate carried over onto Twitter, where a number of Dr. Kort’s videos also circulate.
“I relate so much on this vid bc I’ve met several ‘straight’ men who treat gays as sexual objects,” said Twitter user @alter_kovu. “This short vid kinda explains that behavior.”
“Thank you, Dr. Joe Kort, what are your rates?” asked @comrade_nikita. “I am in need of sexual healing”
According to his website, Dr. Joe Kort has practiced sex therapy since 1985. He earned his doctorate (Ph.D.) in Clinical Sexology from the American Academy of Clinical Sexologists, a Florida-based graduate school. He operates his own practice which specializes in the treatment of sex addiction and issues surrounding queer sexuality. He’s authored articles in such publications as Huffington Post and Psychology Today, as well as four books dealing with gay male sexuality and relationships.
Bosch
So who’s gonna tell this pandering heteronormative quack that straight men don’t get aroused from homosexual behaviour?
Claiming that there is nothing gay about gay sex is a prime example of internalised homophobia.
Bosch
To clarify, instead of just complaining:
“Kort made the assertion as part of an underlying thesis that behavior doesn’t determine sexual orientation; rather, feelings do.”
Kort is, intentionally or unintentionally, confusing sexual orientation with affectional orientation. Sex with other men is homoSEXual, feelings for other men are homoromantic.
It does not help our cause to teach gay men how to pretend to be straight.
Donston
The problem is there are many “gay” identifying males who aren’t truly homosexual. And there are some inherent homosexuals and sexually homo-leaning people who are very hetero when it comes to the overall orientation spectrum. There are quite a few bisexual/pansexual people who like being seen as “gay” or “straight”. There are people who are inherently homo or hetero but like being seen as “bi” or “pan” or “fluid” or “queer”. While fluidity and contractions are real things.
At the end of the day, these identities are just things people choose to embrace or not embrace based on dimensions, preferences, lifestyle, sociology and/or how they wish to be seen by the world. I don’t think dictating identity or being obsessed with definitions is the way to go. It’s not working any more. However, what this doctor is peddling is overly simplistic, pandering, hetero-centric and homo shaming. Things are far more complicated, nuanced and individual than what can fit in a minute long TikTok about supposed “straight” guys.
Donston
Yeah, it’s about to be another one of my long posts:
His perspective is incredibly broad-stroking and narrow. Some “straight” identifying men who have frequent sexual encounters with their sex fit that very narrow definition. However, many do not. He is also broad-stroking women. There’s some definite misogyny and oversimplification of women going on there. While it doesn’t seem as if he’s interested in educating people but rather just establishing supposed “straightness” and promoting identity politics. If he was truly interested in educating people on sexuality then he’d not be so focused on pushing identities and wouldn’t be so obsessed with defining “straightness” as a gay identifying male. There’s also a lot of guys who use women like sexual objects, fetish, ego boosters and/or sociological protection. However, they have quite a bit more general same-sex passions, desire for affirmation, emotional investment, relationship comfort. But of course, these types of “doctors” don’t ever want to investigate those types of guys (of which there are many) because they’re hyper focused on “straight” guys and/or dudes in hetero commitments. That’s how you know it’s less about educating people and more about being obsessed with “straight’ guys doing it with dudes”.
Shit like this is partially why I’m over identity and sexual politics. There’s something icky about a “gay psychologist” who mainly makes TikToks about the “straightness” of homo sex. It just feels like he’s justifying his obsession with “straight” guys and trying to maintain his belief that all these dudes he’s hooked up with are “straight”, rather than actually trying to enlighten anyone and delve into nuance and individualism. He’s just pandering to “straight” who have sex with dudes. That’s all he’s doing. He also comes off like just another person who will say or do anything to get attention and validation on social media platforms.
We need to be teaching that “sexuality” is more than one or two things. It encompasses a lot (types and rates of attraction, arousal, desire, enjoyment, fetish, passion, who you like pleasing, who you like pleasuring you, what you will and won’t indulge, the overall extent of your sex drive). We need to be teaching that convenience, experimentation, contractions, fluidity are real experiences for some people. Teach how vast the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum is. Talk about how much ego, sociology, masculinity/femininity, money, resentment, internalized phobias, traumas, mental health, general psyche often have an affect on people’s sense of self and/or how they present themselves. Simply being hyper focused on what it means to be a “straight guy” or even a “gay guy” is not the answer. Once again, there’s no education, just broad-stroking, pandering and promoting identity politics.
Bosch
Long, hard, and absolutely correct.
Cam
The key term is “Straight Identifying” Not “Straight.
In these times where women aren’t saving themselves until marriage and are happy to sleep with men they are attracted to, claiming that “straight guys” are running around trying to sleep with other men is just another in the long line of effort to deny that the closet exists.
If it happened once in college when he was drunk, I’ll buy it, if it happens monthly every time his wife is out of town…no, he isn’t straight.
ShiningSex
Exactly!!!
bivector
I remember once reading an interview with a Greek woman who said (I paraphrase): “All of the boys here used to have sex with each other, but then you Americans came over with your labels and they all stopped because they didn’t want to be gay.” All of it is semantics, honestly. Our gay-straight-bisexual categories are heavily culturally influenced. There are and have been many societies with same-sex behavior where those categories didn’t apply at all.
Also, our definitions have such a “one drop rule” feel to it. Just like how by American racial standards black + anything = black, anything plus dick defines a sexuality. One dick and you can no longer be a lesbian or straight, but vagina doesn’t seem to have the same defining power. I look forward to a few generations from now when the genderfluid and pansexuals save us all from our categories.
ShiningSex
sex between two men that happens ONCE may be experimenting. More than that, NO!!!
You either accept your attraction to men or deny it. Just like lots of gay men slept with women in denial or hiding their sexuality.
It’s sad, but it happens.