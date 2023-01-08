Shawn Mendes’ polar plunge, a raunchy drag queen story, & Noah Schnapp’s big news

Watch someone literally light Gus Kenworthy on fire, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Shawn Mendes jumped in a lake.
@shawnmendesMERRY CHRISTMAS ❄️🤪❤️
Jose U. threw an axe.
@soyjoseusechewent axe throwing iktr
Taylor Swift got butchered.
@niquecoleman the end is my favorite part 🤣 #taylorswift #taylornation #taylortok #swifttok #fyp #fypシ #dragbrunch #viral ♬ original sound – Nique Coleman
Noah Schnapp came out of the closet.
@noahschnappI guess I’m more similar to will than I thought
Matt Pilalis jumped in the snow.
@mattpilalis ♬ BAM BAM SHAWAM ORIGINAL – Kevin Jz Prodigy
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers sat down with Atsuko Okatsuka.
@mattrogerstho #thedrop with @letsgoatsuko who is on #lasculturistas TODAY! #bowenyang #fyp #atsukookatsuka #beyonce ♬ original sound – Matt Rogers
The conservative’s worst nightmare came true.
@thederflife These news stories are crazy. There was a great episode of #werehere that showed how aggressive or passive aggressive people are to ruin such an innocent event. Let love be love. People just want to bring joy to the world and spread happiness #dragstorytime #gay #lgbt ♬ original sound – tombrockhardy
JoJo Siwa channeled Lady Gaga.
@itsjojosiwaGuy in the back was NOT a paid actor
Letty decorated her wheelchair.
@legtty So happy with how it turned out! (Anyone got any tips on how to stop them rattling tho) #wheelchairuser #rainbow #wheelchair #decoratewithme #gay #disabled #mobilityaids #rainbowheels #🌈 #diy #diywithme #craftwithme #wheelife #wheelie ♬ Sweater Weather (Sped Up) – The Neighbourhood
And Bob the Drag Queen explained the cosmos.
@bobthedragqueen #stitch with @b33fyb0y #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Bob The Drag Queen
3 Comments
Bengali
I don’t know what happened in the last year to me but
1) I never used to think Shawn Mendes was hot and now I think he’s super steamy and gorgeous. what’s not to like?
2) I used to hate the prepared roasted potatoes at my local Von’s from the service deli and now I can’t get enough of them.
I’m sure #1 & 2 have some telling relationship to each other.
SDR94103
blah blah blah
loren_1955
Where I come from flowing water is a stream, creek, river, not a lake???