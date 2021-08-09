Snickers apologizes for wildly homophobic commercial

Candy brand Snickers has issued an apology following a new ad in Spain understandably perceived as homophobic.
Yahoo News reports that while Snickers has pulled the ad from broadcast, it continues to circulate on social media. The commercial in question shows an effeminate man (played by Spanish blogger Aless Gibaja) at the beach with a friend and ordering “sexy orange juice with vitamins A, B, and C.” The waiter and the friend exchange disgusted, confused looks, before the waiter presents the femme man with a Snickers ice cream bar. The femme man takes one bite and magically transforms into a more masculine, bearded, handsome man.
“Better?” the friend asks.
“Better,” the butch man replies.
The crude humor of the ad attracted critics both in Spain and abroad, many of whom took to social media to express their outrage.
Es vergonzoso y lamentable que a estas alturas haya empresas que sigan perpetuando estereotipos y promoviendo la #homofobia y la #plumofobia. Si necesitáis algo de formación para la próxima vez, aquí estamos, #Snickers.
— Federación Estatal LGTB (@FELGTB) August 5, 2021
“It is shameful and regrettable that at this point there are companies that continue to perpetuate stereotypes and promote homophobia,” Spain’s LGBT State Federation declared in a Twitter statement. “If you need some training for next time, here we are, Snickers.”
#BoikotSnikers #Snikers#homofobia #plumofobia#NoEresTuCuandoTienesHambre pic.twitter.com/ST26LWHKkx
— Jaume d'Urgell (@JaumedUrgell) August 5, 2021
Human rights activist Jaume d’Urgell delivered a more concise rebuke, posting an image of a Snickers bar with the word “homofobia” replacing the brand logo.
Me pregunto a quién le puede parecer una buena idea usar la homofobia como estrategia comercial.
Nuestra sociedad es diversa y tolerante. Ojalá aprendan a serlo también quienes tienen el poder para tomar las decisiones sobre lo que vemos y oímos en anuncios y programas de TV.
— Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) August 5, 2021
“I wonder who would think it is a good idea to use homophobia as a business strategy,” noted Spanish Minister of Equality Irene Montero. “Our society is diverse and tolerant. Hopefully those who have the power to decide what we see and hear in advertisements and TV programmes will learn to be as well.”
As previously mentioned, Snickers has since pulled the ad from broadcast. The brand also took to Twitter to apologize for the ad.
— Snickers España (@snickers_es) August 5, 2021
“In this particular campaign we wanted to convey in a friendly and lighthearted way that hunger can change your character,” the statement read in part. “At no time was it intended to stigmatize or offend any person or collective.”
The scandal over the ad follows several high-profile hate crimes against gay men in Spain over the past few months. Earlier this year, protests erupted across the nation following the killing of nursing student Samuel Luiz Muñiz. Last month, a tourist in Barcelona suffered a smashed jaw in a brutal attack.
4 Comments
Kangol2
That commercial was so overtly and crudely homophobic and anti-LGBTQ I’m glad it was pulled and I’m also glad the Snickers Spain (and whoever owns/runs them) is apologizing. They need to atone a bit more, though. It’s 2021. WTF is up, Spain? Talk about going backwards.
Fahd
The story announcing the apology and withdrawal of the commercial made it to the Spanish television nightly news. How many people participated in the preparation of this “Stepin Fetchit” homophobic abomination without anyone saying hey wait a minute – including the actor himself? Talk about group think. And this is Western Europe and all. You cannot make this stuff up. It seems you can change laws but the average mindset takes longer. Meanwhile, I hope heads are rolling at Snickers España and their ad agency.
Chrisk
“In this particular campaign we wanted to convey in a friendly and lighthearted way that hunger can change your character,”
That makes no sense and they should just STFU if that’s the best they can offer.
Well, the one thing we know for certain is that the advertising firm that snickers used is made up of straight or closeted and juvenile homophobes. Hopefully Snickers drops them
gus.lightner
So now since you are gay you need to “change your character “. With a Snickers . Sure.
It’s sad that corporations can inspire hate crimes and explain them away as “lighthearted “.
Does anyone feel like they are being slammed into lockers again at high school by “ lighthearted jocks” who just think it’s funny to pick on someone because of their “character “?
Bleep off Snickers- too bad you can’t get fined for inspiring hate crimes.