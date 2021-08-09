Snickers apologizes for wildly homophobic commercial

Candy brand Snickers has issued an apology following a new ad in Spain understandably perceived as homophobic.

Yahoo News reports that while Snickers has pulled the ad from broadcast, it continues to circulate on social media. The commercial in question shows an effeminate man (played by Spanish blogger Aless Gibaja) at the beach with a friend and ordering “sexy orange juice with vitamins A, B, and C.” The waiter and the friend exchange disgusted, confused looks, before the waiter presents the femme man with a Snickers ice cream bar. The femme man takes one bite and magically transforms into a more masculine, bearded, handsome man.

“Better?” the friend asks.

“Better,” the butch man replies.

The crude humor of the ad attracted critics both in Spain and abroad, many of whom took to social media to express their outrage.

Es vergonzoso y lamentable que a estas alturas haya empresas que sigan perpetuando estereotipos y promoviendo la #homofobia y la #plumofobia. Si necesitáis algo de formación para la próxima vez, aquí estamos, #Snickers. — Federación Estatal LGTB (@FELGTB) August 5, 2021

“It is shameful and regrettable that at this point there are companies that continue to perpetuate stereotypes and promote homophobia,” Spain’s LGBT State Federation declared in a Twitter statement. “If you need some training for next time, here we are, Snickers.”

Human rights activist Jaume d’Urgell delivered a more concise rebuke, posting an image of a Snickers bar with the word “homofobia” replacing the brand logo.