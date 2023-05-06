pick of the twitter

Star-Lord have mercy! Chris Pratt’s association with anti-LGBTQ churches is raising hell on Twitter

Between his voice acting in last month’s blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie and his starring role in this weekend’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the upcoming second season of The Terminal List, Chris Pratt is still very much in the spotlight. And that means movie and TV fans are still wrestling with his religious views—or what we know about his religious views, anyway.

For years, Pratt was linked to the controversial Hillsong Church, which has openly stated that it “do[es] not affirm a gay lifestyle” and “do[es] not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid.” The Daily Beast reports Hillsong also has a history of gay conversion therapy.

Elliot Page called out Pratt’s religious practices in 2019, tweeting that the actor goes to a church that’s “infamously anti-LGBTQ.” Pratt responded on Instagram, saying “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Then, in a Men’s Health profile last year, Pratt denied attending the church. “I never went to Hillsong,” he said. “I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

Despite those denials, Pratt visited Hillsong in 2017, as multiple media outlets reported at the time.

In that same Men’s Health profile, Pratt insisted that he’s not actually religious.

“Religion has been oppressive as f*ck for a long time,” he said. “I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”

Pratt has admitted to attending  controversial Zoe Church in Los Angeles, though not exclusively. Men’s Health notes that Zoe was founded by pastor Chad Veach and that Veach executive-produced a 2017 film that equated “sexual brokenness” with same-sex attraction. The Cut, meanwhile, reports Veach used to preach at Hillsong and was inspired by Hillsong when he founded Zoe.

So, is Pratt really the “worst Chris” in Hollywood, as Twitter users contended in 2020? Depends on whom you ask. As you’ll see below, the Jurassic World star still has his share of defenders—including some who are seemingly unaware of Zoe’s history—and a ton of critics, too.

Here’s a sampling of the recent back-and-forth on Twitter.

