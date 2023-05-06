Star-Lord have mercy! Chris Pratt’s association with anti-LGBTQ churches is raising hell on Twitter

n

Between his voice acting in last month’s blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie and his starring role in this weekend’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the upcoming second season of The Terminal List, Chris Pratt is still very much in the spotlight. And that means movie and TV fans are still wrestling with his religious views—or what we know about his religious views, anyway.

For years, Pratt was linked to the controversial Hillsong Church, which has openly stated that it “do[es] not affirm a gay lifestyle” and “do[es] not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid.” The Daily Beast reports Hillsong also has a history of gay conversion therapy.

Elliot Page called out Pratt’s religious practices in 2019, tweeting that the actor goes to a church that’s “infamously anti-LGBTQ.” Pratt responded on Instagram, saying “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Then, in a Men’s Health profile last year, Pratt denied attending the church. “I never went to Hillsong,” he said. “I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

Despite those denials, Pratt visited Hillsong in 2017, as multiple media outlets reported at the time.

In that same Men’s Health profile, Pratt insisted that he’s not actually religious.

“Religion has been oppressive as f*ck for a long time,” he said. “I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”

Pratt has admitted to attending controversial Zoe Church in Los Angeles, though not exclusively. Men’s Health notes that Zoe was founded by pastor Chad Veach and that Veach executive-produced a 2017 film that equated “sexual brokenness” with same-sex attraction. The Cut, meanwhile, reports Veach used to preach at Hillsong and was inspired by Hillsong when he founded Zoe.

So, is Pratt really the “worst Chris” in Hollywood, as Twitter users contended in 2020? Depends on whom you ask. As you’ll see below, the Jurassic World star still has his share of defenders—including some who are seemingly unaware of Zoe’s history—and a ton of critics, too.

Here’s a sampling of the recent back-and-forth on Twitter.

the weird thing about chris pratt saying he's never been to hillsong is that he was literally seen at a hillsong service in 2017—and it was reported on by multiple publications, including ET pic.twitter.com/8ZbpexKTSI — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) June 28, 2022

So to clarify: Pratt attended a church that was modeled after “Hillsong” but his church never supported conversion therapy like Hillsong does. But Elliott Paige just accused him randomly for being apart of Hillsong, which started the whole “Chris Pratt is a homophobe” tabloid. — ?Daper Bear? (@Daper_Bear) April 26, 2022

I don't care enough to search this but has Chris Pratt actually done something wrong or do people just hate him because he's overly religious? — jason darko (@striderno9) December 3, 2020

i never said he went to hillsong

i said he went to a hate church

notice how every person trying to defend “chris pratt goes to a hate church” ALWAYS say “oh he doesnt go to hillsong”

he doesnt

zoe church, his church, however

is run by a hillsong minister — jacob (@JacobHiss) April 5, 2023

Chris Pratt follows right wing people said he’s not particularly religious and yet choose to go to Zoe church. Which was founded by someone associated with Hillsong, Carl Lentz and produced a movie that links sexual brokenness to same-sex marriage. pic.twitter.com/daqP2GiXmh — 🏳️‍⚧️Tanya🏳️‍🌈 (@JustAnAnimeGirl) April 15, 2023

bruh people can not actually be that stupid. even if he attends “Zoe Church” or whatever. it literally states that it’s modelled after hillsong and it’s hillsong-adjacent. they can say they welcome everyone how much they want. chris pratt is part of a homophobic church. https://t.co/XS243rJu08 pic.twitter.com/8IJPfIusGd — ? (@BarbraThinks) April 14, 2023

Why do people hate Chris pratt like omg he’s religious whoopty fucking doo. Man said he loves all people and doesn’t discriminate but because one person said his church hates gay people, everyone makes fun of him. like chill guys. — Dom (@SentientSucks) November 25, 2021

listen folks I know you all like saying chris pratt isn't homophobic because he doesn't go to hillsong but, this may surprise you, there's more than one homophobic church, and he goes to zoe church, whose pastor has made homophobic propaganda & is friends with the hillsong pastor — Joy ????? (Zeld Media Blackout Mode) ? (@JoyContent_) February 15, 2023

"Chris Pratt just gets hate for being a religious conservative." Well you're almost right. Chris Pratt gets hate because he's monetarily supports a homophobic church. As for the bland actor argument, I disagree. I don't like him at all as a person, but I do enjoy his acting. — Skele ? (@FunnySkele) February 9, 2022

I’m gay and non religious and I know Chris Pratt isn’t what the performative caring of the internet claims he is. A little research and you’d know he’s actually DEFENDED LGBTQ rights… — Mike’s AI Lunacy (@MadManM64211065) November 24, 2022

Chris Pratt hasn’t shown anything as to wether he’s wrongfully using the Lord’s word to justify any LGBTQ+ or any bigoted hate, and it really just seems he’s the average Joe who goes to church every Sunday with his family. There really isn’t any valid reason to hate the man. — Jacob 🎬 (@omgitsjacobTV) April 7, 2023

If Chris Pratt went to an LGBTQ+ affirming church he and the church's leadership wouldn't hesitate to make that clear. Clarity is kindness. Instead they stay silent and vague. It's textbook polite Christian cruelty. — Semler (@gracebaldridge) April 28, 2022

WHY DO PEOPLE HATE CHRIS PRATT HES A NORMAL TALENTED MARRIED STRAIGHT NON ANTI-LGBTQ+ CHRISTIAN WHO GOT TO PLAY LITERAL FUCKING SUPER MARIO AND EMMET HE AINT DO NUFFIN https://t.co/qp1GJ1g29H — Ballon149_ (@ballon149) April 6, 2023

Here come the Chris Pratt apologists. It's the end of Pride month, so I guess it's fine to ignore that his church (Zoe Church) was founded by Chad Veach, who equated LGBTQ with "sexual brokenness." If this is the hill you're dying on, you are not an ally. He certainly isn't. https://t.co/hTtKPCeqAl — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) June 28, 2022

