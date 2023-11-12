tiktalk

Taylor Zakhar Perez’s cake, Madonna’s best dancer & Ts Madison’s big milestone

Meet the queer Midwestern families fighting for their homes amid an uptick in antigay legislation, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Caio Klin covered Sia.

@caioklin_ Coffee time ☕️ #singer #singing #cover #elasticheart #sia ♬ som original – CaioKlin

Taylor Zakhar Perez had cake.

@taylorzakharperez

Now apply this energy to that entire summer. Yea, we’re exhausting.

♬ original sound – Taylor Zakhar Perez

The mariachi put on a show.

@pistolasdeorooficial Mi mariachi me acompaña cuando canto mi canción 🤠 #mariachi #trajineras #cancion #pistolasdeoro #xochimilco #cantando #capela #fitnessmotivation #fit #fitness #mexico #mexicanos #mexican #sombreros #mariachis #guadalajara #mexico🇲🇽 #cdmx #ciudaddemexico ♬ sonido original – Sebastian Roldan

That gay doctor performed a physical.

@thatgaydoctor

Must confirm you can vogue before approving sports participation

♬ original sound – thatgaydoctor

Donnie Duncan danced with Madonna.

@doni_q2 If you know me, you know that before i was anything else, I was a country boy 🤠 #madonna #madonnacelebrationtour #celebrationtour #dancer #dance #donttellme ♬ original sound – doni_q2

Sam Morrison outed Abraham Lincoln.

@comedycentral Abraham Lincoln had a secret gay lover. @Sam Morrison #standup #comedy #sammorrison #abelincoln ♬ original sound – Comedy Central

Julian and Luka found a waterfall.

@julianandluka This energy>>>> #twins #twinsoftiktok #zwillinge #fürdichseiteシ #doubletrouble #youlooklonely #youlooklonelyicanfixthat #twinning #twinning ♬ original sound – rxnplify

Chris Stanley made a new lock screen.

@stanbanned this trend is so cute 👬#couple #gay #🏳️‍🌈 #trend (ib: @lincandcanyon ♬ Strangers – Kenya Grace

Ts Madison reached a milestone.

@logotv Happy birthday to the one and only TS Madison! If you didn’t know who she was… well then we suggest you just watch the video. ❤️ 👑 #dragrace #tsmadison ♬ original sound – Logo

And Noah Richter made coffee.

@noahjrichter Before and after the morning coffee hits ☕️ #morningroutine #morningvibes #coffee #fyp ♬ Benjamins Deli – JRitt

