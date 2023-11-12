Taylor Zakhar Perez’s cake, Madonna’s best dancer & Ts Madison’s big milestone

Meet the queer Midwestern families fighting for their homes amid an uptick in antigay legislation, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Caio Klin covered Sia.
@caioklin_ Coffee time ☕️ #singer #singing #cover #elasticheart #sia ♬ som original – CaioKlin
Taylor Zakhar Perez had cake.
@taylorzakharperez
Now apply this energy to that entire summer. Yea, we’re exhausting.♬ original sound – Taylor Zakhar Perez
The mariachi put on a show.
@pistolasdeorooficial Mi mariachi me acompaña cuando canto mi canción 🤠 #mariachi #trajineras #cancion #pistolasdeoro #xochimilco #cantando #capela #fitnessmotivation #fit #fitness #mexico #mexicanos #mexican #sombreros #mariachis #guadalajara #mexico🇲🇽 #cdmx #ciudaddemexico ♬ sonido original – Sebastian Roldan
That gay doctor performed a physical.
@thatgaydoctor
Must confirm you can vogue before approving sports participation♬ original sound – thatgaydoctor
Donnie Duncan danced with Madonna.
@doni_q2 If you know me, you know that before i was anything else, I was a country boy 🤠 #madonna #madonnacelebrationtour #celebrationtour #dancer #dance #donttellme ♬ original sound – doni_q2
Sam Morrison outed Abraham Lincoln.
@comedycentral Abraham Lincoln had a secret gay lover. @Sam Morrison #standup #comedy #sammorrison #abelincoln ♬ original sound – Comedy Central
Julian and Luka found a waterfall.
@julianandluka This energy>>>> #twins #twinsoftiktok #zwillinge #fürdichseiteシ #doubletrouble #youlooklonely #youlooklonelyicanfixthat #twinning #twinning ♬ original sound – rxnplify
Chris Stanley made a new lock screen.
@stanbanned this trend is so cute 👬#couple #gay #🏳️🌈 #trend (ib: @lincandcanyon ♬ Strangers – Kenya Grace
Ts Madison reached a milestone.
@logotv Happy birthday to the one and only TS Madison! If you didn’t know who she was… well then we suggest you just watch the video. ❤️ 👑 #dragrace #tsmadison ♬ original sound – Logo
And Noah Richter made coffee.
@noahjrichter Before and after the morning coffee hits ☕️ #morningroutine #morningvibes #coffee #fyp ♬ Benjamins Deli – JRitt
Related:
An ode to Omegle, the now-defunct (& occasionally naughty) anon video site gays loved
Omegle, the anonymous (and slightly naughty) video site that connected LGBTQ+ people across the world is closed for good.
3 Comments
abfab
Now there’s a cowboy! Madonna….keep that one around. Hot.
davebandish
absolutely! holy cow(boy)!
abfab
Madonna as Cowgirl with hot Cowboys. Video is ”DON’T TELL ME”. The song is great…the video greater. Hi Gabby!