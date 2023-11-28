Ted Cruz’s cameo in horrible, low budget, anti-trans “comedy” is as bad as you might expect

Ted Cruz will do anything except focus on issues of actual importance: threaten fake investigations into Bud Light; accuse Barbie of spreading Chinese communist propaganda; defend his infamous Cancún vacay.

Appearing in a horrible, anti-trans “comedy” is the next logical step!

The attention-seeking Texas senator makes a cameo in a transphobic dumpster fire produced by The Daily Wire, the far-right media company founded by the pedantic Ben Shapiro. The movie, Lady Ballers, is billed as a “comedy” about a team of male basketball players who decide to compete as women so they can win games.

The trailer would be offensive if it wasn’t so damn stupid. Are we sure Shapiro & Co. aren’t violating child labor laws? There’s no way any sentient adults would write something this dumb, right?!

Watch. Or don’t.

Calling these jokes “sophomoric” is a compliment.

Aside from reinforcing the widely known fact that Republicans aren’t funny, the movie peddles every anti-trans trope in the book. Cruz makes a brief appearance in the trailer as a fan.

“Excuse me? Are these seats open?,” he says to a woman in the crowd, who gives him a dirty look.

“Never mind” Cruz says, as he walks away.

What’s the only thing more embarrassing than a U.S. senator appearing in a low-budget, anti-trans movie?

Said U.S. senator only receiving a small role in a low-budget, anti-trans movie!

A podcasting wannabe, there’s little doubt Cruz craves the limelight. The problem is, he can’t connect with people.

The unctuous pol almost makes Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis look relatable.

Almost!

Cruz: If they want us to drink two beers a week, they can kiss my ass… pic.twitter.com/cu17K9yMmx — Acyn (@Acyn) August 31, 2023

One of the most unpopular senators in the country, Cruz is gearing up for what will likely be his toughest reelection campaign yet. His expected opponent in next year’s election is Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, a Texas native who played linebacker at Baylor University and for four seasons in the NFL.

Allred is already competing with Cruz in the fundraising game, even surpassing the incumbent during one stretch.

It’s apparent that Cruz remains focused on pointless messaging bills, despite the myriad of national and International crises. He recently co-sponsored legislation that would ban all federal government employees from using anything other than a person’s legal name and the pronouns that correspond with the sex they were assigned at birth.

In other words, Cruz wants to mandate the misgendering of federal employees.

Unsurprisingly, he spent his Thanksgiving holiday being an online troll, spreading misinformation about a car explosion on the U.S.-Canada border.

Cruz, just like other Republicans, erroneously called the episode a “terrorist attack.”

This erroneous tweet is still

up. Because the truth means nothing to MAGA fascists like Ted Cruz. pic.twitter.com/1Ktd2Z95fw — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 23, 2023

Update from local news on the driver of the car who Ted Cruz and other Republicans in Congress claimed was a terrorist and blamed Biden for it. Police Chief: “It doesn’t help anybody, especially the family, when all these rumors are being posted.” pic.twitter.com/zkhHIX80yO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 25, 2023

But Cruz is used to not helping people. When his constituents are struggling, expect to find him on a plane to Mexico, or visiting with… Liz Truss?

Hey, Siri: show me two political losers!

Was a real pleasure to visit with @trussliz in Texas.



We are so grateful for our British friends and for strong leaders on the global stage who will champion conservative principles and defend Liberty. ?? ?? ?? ?? https://t.co/fkeS2hBTbm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 14, 2023

Over the weekend, Cruz also… talked about California rep. Eric Swalwell’s junk?

Yep!

Nothing to see here. Just 2 anti-gay Republicans riding around on a Friday night in a prom limo talking about my… pic.twitter.com/ttQs3x5fl9 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 20, 2023

It’s fitting that Cruz’s movie debut comes in a low-budget joke of a movie. Because those adjectives could be used to describe his senate career as well!