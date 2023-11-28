Ted Cruz’s cameo in horrible, low budget, anti-trans “comedy” is as bad as you might expect

Ted Cruz will do anything except focus on issues of actual importance: threaten fake investigations into Bud Light; accuse Barbie of spreading Chinese communist propaganda; defend his infamous Cancún vacay.
Appearing in a horrible, anti-trans “comedy” is the next logical step!
The attention-seeking Texas senator makes a cameo in a transphobic dumpster fire produced by The Daily Wire, the far-right media company founded by the pedantic Ben Shapiro. The movie, Lady Ballers, is billed as a “comedy” about a team of male basketball players who decide to compete as women so they can win games.
The trailer would be offensive if it wasn’t so damn stupid. Are we sure Shapiro & Co. aren’t violating child labor laws? There’s no way any sentient adults would write something this dumb, right?!
Watch. Or don’t.
Calling these jokes “sophomoric” is a compliment.
Aside from reinforcing the widely known fact that Republicans aren’t funny, the movie peddles every anti-trans trope in the book. Cruz makes a brief appearance in the trailer as a fan.
“Excuse me? Are these seats open?,” he says to a woman in the crowd, who gives him a dirty look.
“Never mind” Cruz says, as he walks away.
What’s the only thing more embarrassing than a U.S. senator appearing in a low-budget, anti-trans movie?
Said U.S. senator only receiving a small role in a low-budget, anti-trans movie!
A podcasting wannabe, there’s little doubt Cruz craves the limelight. The problem is, he can’t connect with people.
The unctuous pol almost makes Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis look relatable.
Almost!
One of the most unpopular senators in the country, Cruz is gearing up for what will likely be his toughest reelection campaign yet. His expected opponent in next year’s election is Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, a Texas native who played linebacker at Baylor University and for four seasons in the NFL.
Allred is already competing with Cruz in the fundraising game, even surpassing the incumbent during one stretch.
It’s apparent that Cruz remains focused on pointless messaging bills, despite the myriad of national and International crises. He recently co-sponsored legislation that would ban all federal government employees from using anything other than a person’s legal name and the pronouns that correspond with the sex they were assigned at birth.
In other words, Cruz wants to mandate the misgendering of federal employees.
Unsurprisingly, he spent his Thanksgiving holiday being an online troll, spreading misinformation about a car explosion on the U.S.-Canada border.
Cruz, just like other Republicans, erroneously called the episode a “terrorist attack.”
But Cruz is used to not helping people. When his constituents are struggling, expect to find him on a plane to Mexico, or visiting with… Liz Truss?
Hey, Siri: show me two political losers!
Over the weekend, Cruz also… talked about California rep. Eric Swalwell’s junk?
Yep!
It’s fitting that Cruz’s movie debut comes in a low-budget joke of a movie. Because those adjectives could be used to describe his senate career as well!
12 Comments
dbmcvey
Hard pass.
But I’m sure there will be many conservative anti-trans trolls on this site who will add it to their spank bank.
mildredspierce
No surprise. Narcissist likes to watch himself.
abfab
He is super scary and dare I say monstrous looking. And have you seen Kitara Rivatche lately? Oy. She better get in to detox and consider lipo.
Liars and cheaters, ALL!
And what’s become of that feekish man who jumps out of his seat and bites people? Now that is a case-study.
Den
Just a tiny bit more brain power and these right wingers might be bright enough to be embarrassed by their stupidity.
abfab
Thier dictionary is The Bible.
Fahd
Another Queerty article eviscerating Ted Cruz, another opportunity to post:
I do not like that Senator Cruz
I do not like his far right views
I do not like his stupid chin
I do not like his smarmy grin
I do not like him with a beard
I do not like him freshly sheared
I do not like what he just said
I do not like his boxy head
I do not like him wearing glasses
I do not like him greeting kids in classes
I do not like his stupid suits
I do not like his cowboy boots
I do not like him when he sneezes
I do not like him eating cheeses
I do not like him in the leaves
I do not like him when he feeds
I do not like him by a wall
I do not like his tattoo at all
I do not like him in a room
I do not like him in Cancun
I do not like him playing ball
I do not like his face at all
From John Oliver
abfab
In other words………..WE HATE HIM! I think we are all safely in agreement. Fahd, I love your consistency and your fondness for that performance fillbuster.
This man….is not a man. He’s an __________. Sorry, I’m lost for words. xo
Baron Wiseman
@Fahd
We get it, Fahd. You have mastered cut & paste. Repeatedly.
Mister P
You mean the right wing trolls who say that we are all trying to castrate, maim and amputate body parts of teens. Or they cry and say there is no such thing as trans?
They sure spend a lot of energy denying it.
Unfortunately Cruz and Shapiro have followers who believe the BS and allow them to profit off the lies.
abfab
Yes. Them.
abfab
And MTG’s book ain’t selling that well. Her fans can’t read. She never considered that…….
Baron Wiseman
The trailer has received 20 million views in 48 hours. Unfortunately, our culture has re/pro-gressed to a place that this serves as entertainment. We all know who is to blame for that.
Do not dismiss Ben Shapiro and the folks over at the Daily Wire. As Disney entertainment implodes, the Daily Wire is investing $100 million into their children’s entertainment division.