Tennis champ Margaret Court says ‘blood of Jesus’ will save her church from coronavirus

Amid the current coronavirus crisis, people around the world are taking precautions.

And then there’s Margaret Court, the tennis champion notorious for her homophobic views.

According to Australia’s 7 News, Court’s church believes the “blood of Jesus” will protect it from the pandemic.

“We are in agreement that this Convid-19 [sic] will not come near our dwelling or our church family,” Victory Life Centre said in a statement posted to its website. “We are praying daily for you, knowing that we are all protected by the Blood of Jesus.”

(In a Facebook video posted on March 13, however, Victory Life Centre Pastor Marika Court, Magaret’s daughter, told parishioners that antibacterial gel would be available and asked parishioners to stay home if they exhibited flu-like symptoms.)

Margaret Court, the founder and senior minister of the church, rose to fame as a tennis player in the 1960s and still holds the greatest number of women’s Grand Slam singles wins.

In recent years, she has made headlines for her homophobic views. In 2017, for example, she advocated for a boycott of Qantas because the airline had “become an active promoter for same sex.” And in 2012, she spoke out against “abominable sexual practices,” including homosexuality.