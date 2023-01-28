That time ‘Real Friends of WeHo’ star Brad Goreski stripped down for a messy cameo in ‘The Comeback’

Everyone’s talking about celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, who currently appears in MTV’s new LBGTQ+ reality series Real Friends of WeHo.

45-year-old Goreski has been featured on a number of reality shows. He got his start on The Rachel Zoe Project in 2008, before landing his own spin-off, It’s a Brad, Brad World, in 2012. Over the years, he’s also appeared on Fashion Police, Project Runway: All Stars, and as a judge on Canada’s Drag Race.

In 2014, Goreski made a cameo on Season 2 of HBO’s criminally under-appreciated The Comeback created and starring Lisa Kudrow and produced by Michael Patrick King.

In the series, Kudrow plays washed up ’90s sitcom star Valerie Cherish, who launches a comeback by being cast as a fictionalized version of herself on an HBO series called Seeing Red.

Goreski appeared in two episodes as Valerie’s stylist who helps her pick out a gown to wear to the Emmys.

While the season featured a number of celebrity cameos, including appearances by RuPaul and Andy Cohen, Goreski’s was perhaps the most memorable seeing as it involved him face-planting in a pile of human sh*t while delivering Valerie’s dress on Emmy day…

Freaking out (understandably!)…

And then, after showering off, carrying Valerie down her front walkway to a waiting limousine wearing just his boxer shorts and glasses…

After the episode aired on December 28, 2014, Goreski tweeted to say appearing on the show was a dream come true.

Dream come true pic.twitter.com/KfVnCNSYE5 — Brad Goreski (@mrbradgoreski) August 29, 2018

Season 2 of The Comeback premiered nine years after Season 1. Die-hard fans have been clamoring for Season 3 of the show business satire for some time now. Unfortunately, it’s probably a pipe dream.

Last year, Kudrow told Daily Beast that, despite fans campaigning for more and internal talks with King, she didn’t think it was going to happen.

“I don’t think we’re gonna make it,” she said, adding, “We also don’t know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven’t asked. We’re both sort of like, ‘I’m not gonna ask, are you?’ ‘No, I don’t want to hear ‘no.’ It’s something we love so much. That’s why it took nine years the first time!”

Stream both seasons of The Comeback on HBO Max. (Look for Brad is Season 2, Episodes 2 and 8!)

While you’re here, scroll down for some pics from Brad’s Instagram page…