The best LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows coming to streaming in July 2023

Another Pride Month is in the books and, look—we get it—you’re probably exhausted, right? We’re tired, too!

In other words, it’s July, which we’ve officially deemed “Gay Sloth Month”—a time to just kick back, relax, zone out, Netflix and chill, watch some great TV shows and movies… whatever you have to do to recharge those batteries.

Thankfully, there are plenty of amazing new queer and queer-adjacent TV series, films, and specials dropping on streaming platforms throughout July.

Across the major streamers, this month will see the the return of beloved a TV horror-comedy (now gayer than ever!), a documentary dedicated to the early band of one of our late, great, gay pop stars (when he was still closeted!), and a true-crime series about a time that shook our community to its core, plus new streaming debuts of queer classics new and old, from Rebel Without A Cause to Burlesque.

Whether you use Netflix, Prime Video, Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock (or some combo of the six), Queerty has your can’t-miss recommendations for each.

So, get those watch lists ready; it’s going to be a very gay July.

Jump to your streaming platform of choice:

Netflix • Prime Video • Max • Hulu • Paramount+ • Peacock

What’s new and gay on Netflix in July 2023

Spotlight: WHAM! (July 5)

When they were still teens, childhood friends George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley started a pop music duo that would go on to become one of the most successful acts of the ’80s with three global hit albums and multiple sold-out tours in a span of just five years. Sure, you know “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” but what do you really know about Wham!? With unprecedented access to Ridgeley and the late Michael’s personal archives this documentary delves into the untold story behind the phenomenon that burned bright and fast, including how Michael balances worldwide superstardom with a life in the closet.

Also Don’t Miss:

Bridesmaids , 2011 (July 1): When we say “mother,” we’re referring to the entire cast of this new comedy classic.

When we say “mother,” we’re referring to the entire cast of this new comedy classic. Titanic, 1997 (July 1): Look, what gay doesn’t love Titanic? But also, isn’t it a strange coincidence it’s coming back to streaming now?

Look, what gay doesn’t love Titanic? But also, isn’t it a strange coincidence it’s coming back to streaming now? Survival Of The Thickest (July 13): Comedian and Netflix mainstay finally get to headline her own comedy, which happens to look hilarious and feature our fave, Peppermint, in a supporting role.

Comedian and Netflix mainstay finally get to headline her own comedy, which happens to look hilarious and feature our fave, Peppermint, in a supporting role. The Witcher, Season 3 Volume 2 (July 27): Even if you’re not a fantasy gay, this is your last chance to see Henry Cavill in the (Frequently shirtless) role before Liam Hemsworth takes over.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ offerings in July 2023

Spotlight: Knock At The Cabin, 2023 (July 25)

If you missed Knock At The Cabin when it hit theaters earlier this year and somehow didn’t have it spoiled for you, you’re in luck, because now you can catch “Master Of The Twist” M. Night Syamalan’s latest thematically rich horror film for yourself. And it’s not a spoiler to say that this one centers on gay dads (Looking‘s Jonathan Groff and Spoiler Alert‘s Ben Aldridge) who have their idyllic cabin retreat with their young daughter interrupted by mysterious visitors who demand they make an impossible choice in order to prevent the apocalypse.

Also Don’t Miss:

Gaslight , 1944 (July 1) : The namesake of modern-day psychological mindf*ckery, this thriller also features Dame Angela Lansbury in her first screen role.

, : The namesake of modern-day psychological mindf*ckery, this thriller also features Dame Angela Lansbury in her first screen role. Legally Blonde , 2001 & Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (July 1): Kicking off the month of America’s birthday with these iconic movies? Makes us what a hot dog real bad.

Kicking off the month of America’s birthday with these iconic movies? Makes us what a hot dog real bad. Rebel Without A Cause, 1955 (July 1): Everyone’s got the hots for young James Dean, especially Plato, said to be the first gay teen character in cinema (played by queer actor Sal Mineo, no less).

Everyone’s got the hots for young James Dean, especially Plato, said to be the first gay teen character in cinema (played by queer actor Sal Mineo, no less). 80 For Brady, 2023 (July 1): Lesbian legend Lily Tomlin is joined by gal pals Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field in our favorite kind of sports movie.

What’s gay on the way to Max in July 2023

Spotlight: Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (July 9)

In the early ’90s, as the death toll from the AIDS crisis climbed and the LGBTQ+ community faced an increase in homophobic hate crimes, queer New Yorkers also lived in fear of the “Last Call Killer,” a serial murderer who stalked local gay bars for his prey. This four-part true-crime docuseries re-examines the case that had the queer community in shock, while also shining a light on the lives of the victims—told through stories of their surviving friends and family—and calling out the flaws in the system that failed to protect and serve our people for far too long.

Also Don’t Miss:

Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze (July 1): Live from Laurel Canyon, the Grammy-winner performs her album In These Silent Days in homage to the music scene born in the Hollywood Hills.

Live from Laurel Canyon, the Grammy-winner performs her album In These Silent Days in homage to the music scene born in the Hollywood Hills. 20th Century Women, 2016 (July 1): With an open-minded approach to family and sexuality—not to mention an all-timer Anette Bening performance—this one’s become a queer indie favorite.

With an open-minded approach to family and sexuality—not to mention an all-timer Anette Bening performance—this one’s become a queer indie favorite. The Skeleton Twins, 2014 (July 1): Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader play depressed twins in this underrated dark dramedy from gay filmmaker Craig Johnson.

Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader play depressed twins in this underrated dark dramedy from gay filmmaker Craig Johnson. Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge (July 16): Just in time for the movie event of the summer, HGTV is making a (very pink) home fit for America’s #1 doll.

The best and queerest on Hulu this July 2023

Spotlight: What We Do In The Shadows, Season 5 (July 14)

One of television’s most reliably funny shows, vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows returns this summer for a fifth season, looking deader and better than ever. Notably, in season four, long-suffering “familiar” Guillermo (Queerty fave Harvey Guillén) made two big declarations when he came out of the closet and told his family about his desire to be a vampire, too. We’ll be eager to see what new avenues the series can explore with an out and proud Guillermo, but for now it seems like he’s preoccupied with the whole vampire thing—which may or may not have taken effect, to hilarious ends.

Also Don’t Miss:

Burlesque, 2010 (July 1): “Show a little more / Show a little less / Add a little smoke / Welcome to Burlesque.”

“Show a little more / Show a little less / Add a little smoke / Welcome to Burlesque.” I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997 (July 1): After Scream out gay scribe Kevin Williamson delivered yet another teen horror classic.

After Scream out gay scribe Kevin Williamson delivered yet another teen horror classic. Celebrity Family Feud , Season 9 (July 10): For some mindless summer TV fun, the game show returns with cast members from queer TV series like Yellowjackets, Drag Me To Dinner, and more.

For some mindless summer TV fun, the game show returns with cast members from queer TV series like Yellowjackets, Drag Me To Dinner, and more. Futurama, Season 11 (July 24): From the creator of The Simpsons comes this animated sci-fi comedy that’s always been ahead of its time, returning to TV screens for the first time in a decade!

All the gay stuff on the way to Paramount+ in July 2023

Don’t Miss:

Aftersun, 2022 (July 1): Queer director Charlotte Wells made her stunning feature with this weepy father-daughter story featuring internet crush Paul Mescal in an Oscar-nominated role.

Queer director Charlotte Wells made her stunning feature with this weepy father-daughter story featuring internet crush Paul Mescal in an Oscar-nominated role. Interview With The Vampire, 1994 (July 1): Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise play foppish, ageless, queer-coded vampires in this formative horror-drama.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise play foppish, ageless, queer-coded vampires in this formative horror-drama. Bones And All, 2022 (July 1): From Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, this cannibal romance (yes, really) has been touted as an allegory for the queer coming-of-age experience.

Peacock’s upcoming LGBTQ+ releases this July 2023

Don’t Miss: