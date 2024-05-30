Troye Sivan just got his tour started, and we don’t think we can stop him!

It’s been nearly a year since the Aussie pop star dropped Something to Give Each Other –– featuring bops like “Rush” and “One of Your Girls” –– but he hasn’t been able to properly tour the pivotal gay record until now.

And boy, was it worth the wait!

Troye sivan took that “well behaved bottoms rarely make history” meme personally pic.twitter.com/Vo1CQbhkVe — Garrett. (@Celebirteas) May 30, 2024

At the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal last night (May 29), the 28-year-old kicked off his Something to Give Each Other tour and delivered, perhaps, the gayest show known to man.

And while he’s got an entire international excursion –– plus a North American jaunt with Charli XCX –– ahead of him, just one night was enough to get Gay Twitter X all hot and bothered.

Troye Sivan singing into the mic in THIS position?!?? Oh he’s taking it #STGEOTour pic.twitter.com/j0x6WmoLsD — A. (@fashionfaguette) May 29, 2024

Sivan started the show on his knees –– literally –– for thumping and Bag Raiders-sampling single “Got Me Started.”

We’ve never seen an artist meet a dancer at, erm, this level to sing into a microphone. (“What in the twinkville is this,” one user wrote in response. “History,” another replied.)

i need to be that microphone — Grindr (@Grindr) May 30, 2024

Needless to say, the sexy tableau likely cuts back on the cost of mic stands!

Throughout the sprawling 18-song set, Sivan revisited hits from past projects like Bloom and In a Dream, but the focus was certainly on his latest album.

In addition to stripping down to white sweats to duet with anime Ariana Grande on “Supernatural (Remix),” he performed tracks like “Silly,” “Honey,” and “What’s the Time Where You Are?” for the first time.

Still, the live debut fans were most excited for was gender-bending, slow-banger “One of Your Girls.”

And it was hot, to say the least.

After a video interlude reacquainted fans with his drag alter-ego, Sivan walked out in a bustier and black pants to perform the synthy track.

Not only did he bust out some Madonna-esque choreography for an extended outro, but he also straddled a dancer for a lap dance a lá the song’s iconic music video.

And if there was any doubt that Sivan’s dancers have the best job in the world… his performance of “Rush” made us especially jealous.

In a rave-ready, ripped-up red tee and cutout jeans, Sivan performed the Grammy-nominated bop with a crew of dancers in ’90s-club inspired outfits.

Then, he grabbed one of them for a passionate make out sesh as the packed crowd cheered on.

So… where can we apply for this job, specifically?

me researching how to become a dancer for troye sivan https://t.co/HqHiXjeHgD pic.twitter.com/veX6ef5jtK — zach (@__zacharyyyy) May 29, 2024

Earlier this week, Sivan teased the tour in a post on Instagram, writing, “I have a special feeling. Can’t wait to see you.”

And between his sexy onstage antics and flawless queer costumes (including a custom Helmut Lang tank top, briefs, and stringy harness), we’ve got no doubt this special feeling’s about to last all summer long.

Can’t believe I took this picture #STGEOTour pic.twitter.com/WRha1YZdGD — scott MET TROYE ? (@tsmidnights13) May 29, 2024

Check out the full setlist below.

Got Me Started

What’s the Time Where You Are?

My My My

In My Room

Dance to This

Supernatural (Remix)

Bloom

Still Got It

Can’t Go Back, Baby

Could Cry Just Thinkin About You

Heaven

One of Your Girls

Silly

You

Stud

1999

Honey

Rush

