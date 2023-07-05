messy!

This 4th of July week on Fire Island is pure chaos & Gay Twitter™ is here for all the drama

Pride flag on Fire Island

This season of Fire Island might be the messiest one yet… and it’s only July 5!

The drama started when one aspiring circuit gay tried to drag his friend on Twitter, only to experience a barrage of backlash. Over the long weekend, Troy Maez shared a screenshot of a message from one of his housemates, who admonished him for entering his room in the late-night hours and eating a chicken tender.

“Three paragraphs to yell at me over one singular chicken finger at 6am,” Maez tweeted, along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

Maez seemingly thought that Gay Twitter™ would back him up, and agree that he did nothing wrong. Every twink for himself, right?

But as it turns out, he was (mostly) wrong.

Gay Twitter™ expressed sympathy for the now-tenderless housemate, who was left without his post-club snack.

While this episode may be a party foul in any setting, it was viewed as especially serious on Fire Island, where there are no late-night food options. In fact, there are few food options in general. For more than 70 years, there’s only been one grocery store in the Pines!

Chicken tendies are a valuable (and expensive) commodity.

Now, that’s not to say Maez was entirely on an island (pun intended). Some members of Gay Twitter™ questioned why somebody would want old tenders in the first place.

As the weekend progressed, something unforeseen happened: the narrative turned. Meaz kept chronicling his adventures, and Gay Twitter started to rally around the vilified visitor.

Meaz didn’t back down, either. We love an anti-hero!

As Fourth of July weekend came to an end, and Meaz escaped Demon Twink-level infamy, some new Fire Island villains emerged just in time.

The girls were… brawling!

The mayhem took place outside of Canteen. No word on whether any stolen tenders were involved.

Though getting into a fistfight outside of Canteen is definitely toxic, we must admit the bystanders’ commentary is hilarious.

“Stahhp! Stahhp!,” screamed one on-looker.

Unsurprisingly, he did not succeed in breaking up the scuffle. Good effort, though!

The Fourth of July is known for fireworks, but the Pines took the chaos to a new level last weekend. We can’t wait to see what the rest of this season has in store.