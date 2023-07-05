This 4th of July week on Fire Island is pure chaos & Gay Twitter™ is here for all the drama

This season of Fire Island might be the messiest one yet… and it’s only July 5!

The drama started when one aspiring circuit gay tried to drag his friend on Twitter, only to experience a barrage of backlash. Over the long weekend, Troy Maez shared a screenshot of a message from one of his housemates, who admonished him for entering his room in the late-night hours and eating a chicken tender.

“Three paragraphs to yell at me over one singular chicken finger at 6am,” Maez tweeted, along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

Maez seemingly thought that Gay Twitter™ would back him up, and agree that he did nothing wrong. Every twink for himself, right?

But as it turns out, he was (mostly) wrong.

Gay Twitter™ expressed sympathy for the now-tenderless housemate, who was left without his post-club snack.

Three paragraphs to yell at me over one singular chicken finger at 6am. I can’t make this shit up ??? LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/TRNVye1nAu — Troy Meaz (@TroyMeaz) July 2, 2023

I am aware of the chicken tender situation. Thank you for all the messages. He will be dealt with. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 3, 2023

Why are u going in ur room mates room and taking their food is the real question??? — Thomas🎭 (@edmthomas) July 3, 2023

Troy you need to go on live and do an apology rn — Corey Jacob (@coreytimes) July 3, 2023

All the internet coming together to take the side of the other guy https://t.co/uZNQEKLJkm pic.twitter.com/NdrDlxL2K5 — Goriah ate your god ????????? (@Goriaryiast) July 3, 2023

[CARRIE V/O]: Some vacations can leave us emotional. But on his first night in Fire Island, all Anthony was feeling… was a little tender. https://t.co/wHK7ofBnBS — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) July 3, 2023

While this episode may be a party foul in any setting, it was viewed as especially serious on Fire Island, where there are no late-night food options. In fact, there are few food options in general. For more than 70 years, there’s only been one grocery store in the Pines!

Chicken tendies are a valuable (and expensive) commodity.

What people don’t understand is they’re on fire island. That chicken tender probably cost $20 and after a night out there are zero options to get food. I would push the twink off the balcony to his death — hellvetika.b*uesky (@PanderShirts) July 3, 2023

The chicken tenders I got from the Fire Island canteen yesterday was $22. I’d be pissed too ?. — Samantha Please! (@d4denz) July 3, 2023

extra context is that these tenders are from the fire island pines canteen, & like all the food there, they’re expensive! https://t.co/7jSgPnejc6 — kcl (@kycarrerolopez) July 2, 2023

All this said Fire Island needs late night food options. Don’t nobody go to bed till 4am anyway? — A Chaotic Croissant? (@aboynamedpierre) July 3, 2023

It also is clearly on fire island…food from canteen is pricey. And it’s one of like two options to buy food and not open all the time. — Princess Leia of Manhattan ✨ (@zaddyvince) July 2, 2023

Now, that’s not to say Maez was entirely on an island (pun intended). Some members of Gay Twitter™ questioned why somebody would want old tenders in the first place.

not the point but storing chicken tenders in your bedroom for like 12+ hrs and planning to eat them is almost as unhinged — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 3, 2023

I was really praying they were in a mini fridge 🙏🏻 — Matt (the gay one) 🏳️‍🌈 (@MattLumyums) July 3, 2023

i choose to believe there’s a mini fridge — tyler oakley 👹 (@tyleroakley) July 3, 2023

I’m glad someone said it. https://t.co/v8DSgoo1Rv — Sam Moore ????????? (@museumsamSTL) July 3, 2023

As the weekend progressed, something unforeseen happened: the narrative turned. Meaz kept chronicling his adventures, and Gay Twitter started to rally around the vilified visitor.

Meaz didn’t back down, either. We love an anti-hero!

fire island is about Community i stand with you 100% — hari nef (@harinef) July 3, 2023

I’m living for this 😂 — Michael Hill (@MichaelHill0528) July 3, 2023

I stand with the tendie thief https://t.co/1tBPpD8AA4 — Theranos Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (@TheranosHR) July 4, 2023

he looks like he’s having fun with this! why were so many ppl mean to him lol https://t.co/6zD77UiyS9 — vijay ?? (@vijayvinyl) July 4, 2023

As Fourth of July weekend came to an end, and Meaz escaped Demon Twink-level infamy, some new Fire Island villains emerged just in time.

The girls were… brawling!

The mayhem took place outside of Canteen. No word on whether any stolen tenders were involved.

the girls are fighting at the canteen pic.twitter.com/TvO3DYQens — MISS PICKLES (@miss_picklesss) July 5, 2023

The battle over chicken fingers continues — Gideon (@ghod) July 5, 2023

I am obsessed with everything coming out of Fire Island and the chicken tenders and I’ve never even been — Aaron B (@aceoforder) July 5, 2023

This has been the island’s worst publicity week in recent memory lmao https://t.co/LePTJfJsC8 — Admiral Snaccbar ? (@Chris_Mench) July 5, 2023

Pines Invasion weekend is always chaotic but this is the honey mustard on the chicken tender https://t.co/xCIqeenk8E — jeff ? (@jeffchatterton) July 5, 2023

That last ferry home was probably tense as hell because I know these are Daytrippers? https://t.co/XkGjSUdc7x — Your Dads Favorite Dad?? (@pinkgiantjay) July 5, 2023

Ryan Murphy is this close to making AHS: Canteen https://t.co/M9f7ST43e7 — Big Sister General (@jfdeux) July 5, 2023

“THAT WAS MY MF CHICKEN TENDER” https://t.co/cMziHsrobp — Reid (@reidiculouz) July 5, 2023

Though getting into a fistfight outside of Canteen is definitely toxic, we must admit the bystanders’ commentary is hilarious.

“Stahhp! Stahhp!,” screamed one on-looker.

Unsurprisingly, he did not succeed in breaking up the scuffle. Good effort, though!

whining “stahhhhp stahhp” was not effective ? https://t.co/QDjSbKUVuj — alex (@alex_abads) July 5, 2023

Get awwwwwffuhhhhhh ! — Ryan, of the Sharingan (@RyRapture) July 5, 2023

Sounded like kandi muse lmao — 9th Ave Chopped Cheese (@summerallyr) July 5, 2023

The Fourth of July is known for fireworks, but the Pines took the chaos to a new level last weekend. We can’t wait to see what the rest of this season has in store.