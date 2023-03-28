This out Swedish singer is stealing hearts across the globe & when you see his Insta page you’ll get why

After going viral recently for his emotional coming-out video with his parents and then commanding the spotlight on the 18th season of the Swedish television dance competition series Let’s Dance, it’s no wonder Andreas Wijk is stealing hearts everywhere.

The 30-year-old Swedish singer likes to stay busy as much as he can, having walked in Stockholm’s Pride parade and attending the Swedish Gay Gala, he’s also currently in rehearsals for the stage version of Moulin Rouge in Stockholm, following Ewan McGregor in the movie in the role of Christian.

Wijk has amassed over 180,000 followers on Instagram, due in part to his recently released single “if i was gay”, a song that was first teased in a clip where he played the track for his mom and dad, confirming his sexuality to both his parents and the over 200,000 people who liked the post.

In the song, Andreas questions where he would fit in if he were gay and his longing to experience true romance without judgment. He sings “I’ve never kissed a boy / I’ve been trying to fit in / Kept a candle burning, a lamp unto my feet / Play me all the classic love songs on repeat / None of them talk about what I feel”

I’m sure many boys would be eager to be the one to give Andreas his first kiss, especially when taking a look at his steamy pictures on Instagram. If you haven’t already (and trust us, you’re going to want to!) scroll down for more photos of this talented stud…

While you’re here, check out Wijk’s single “if I was gay” on Spotify: