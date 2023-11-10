This week in gay news: Pedro Pascal tops, Ivanka’s walk of shame & Armie Hammer’s crazy comeback

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
FASHION WARS: Dr. Jill Biden catwalked all over ex-FLOTUS Melania Trump’s dreams by partying with the fashion elite steps from Trump Tower. [Read all about it on Queerty]
STINKY SOLICITATIONS: Hugh Hefner’s “bisexual AF” son reveals the wildest request he’s gotten on OnlyFans so far. [Read all about it on Queerty]
#1 DAD: A new poll ranked the hottest DILFs of 2023 and Pedro Pascal topped the list.
THE SHADE: Chasten Buttigieg was having none of Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s B.S. [Read all about it on Queerty]
SCHOOL DAZE: Lady Gaga fans were furious with one of her former classmates and her memories of singer. [Read all about it on INTO]
“FRAUD FAMILY!”: Ivanka Trump did the walk of shame outside the New York Supreme Court building.
TWINK’S AWAKENING: Gaymers fan-cast Twink, er, Link in the upcoming Legend Of Zelda movie. [Read all about it on Queerty]
ALPHA PUP: A gay bro said his dog stopped respecting him after seeing him bottom. [Read all about it on Queerty]
COVER BOY: Ncuti Gatwa was named one of British GQ’s 2023 Men of the Year.
INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL: Armie Hammer returned to social media with shirtless beach photo three years after cannibalism scandal. [Read all about it on Queerty]
COMEBACK KID: Jim McGreevey, the nation’s first out gay governor, announced he’s running for office again 20 years after he resigned. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
BROMANCE: Photos of Joe Jonas cozying up to Spencer Neville sent gay fans into an absolute tailspin.
Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.
One Comment
stanpaske
MTG I think you owe US money. As you called Bobert a whore. It takes one to know one. Pretty fitting.