This week in gay news: Pedro Pascal tops, Ivanka’s walk of shame & Armie Hammer’s crazy comeback

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

FASHION WARS: Dr. Jill Biden catwalked all over ex-FLOTUS Melania Trump’s dreams by partying with the fashion elite steps from Trump Tower. [Read all about it on Queerty]

STINKY SOLICITATIONS: Hugh Hefner’s “bisexual AF” son reveals the wildest request he’s gotten on OnlyFans so far. [Read all about it on Queerty]

#1 DAD: A new poll ranked the hottest DILFs of 2023 and Pedro Pascal topped the list.

And the long-awaited and beloved TOP DILFS OF THE YEAR has come to an end!



The graphic representation thus had more than 25 thousand voters, remembering that voting was limited to one vote by email and could choose more than one dilf. pic.twitter.com/xAssx7ebPp — archive dilfs (@archivedilfs) November 5, 2023

THE SHADE: Chasten Buttigieg was having none of Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s B.S. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SCHOOL DAZE: Lady Gaga fans were furious with one of her former classmates and her memories of singer. [Read all about it on INTO]

“FRAUD FAMILY!”: Ivanka Trump did the walk of shame outside the New York Supreme Court building.

People yell “fraud family!” at Ivanka Trump as she enters the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/GL2kAQJMkJ — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 8, 2023

TWINK’S AWAKENING: Gaymers fan-cast Twink, er, Link in the upcoming Legend Of Zelda movie. [Read all about it on Queerty]

ALPHA PUP: A gay bro said his dog stopped respecting him after seeing him bottom. [Read all about it on Queerty]

COVER BOY: Ncuti Gatwa was named one of British GQ’s 2023 Men of the Year.

INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL: Armie Hammer returned to social media with shirtless beach photo three years after cannibalism scandal. [Read all about it on Queerty]

COMEBACK KID: Jim McGreevey, the nation’s first out gay governor, announced he’s running for office again 20 years after he resigned. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

BROMANCE: Photos of Joe Jonas cozying up to Spencer Neville sent gay fans into an absolute tailspin.

Joe Jonas spotted with ‘Devotion’ co-star Spencer Neville. https://t.co/70cufv1zAv — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 4, 2023

