That time Cher and Meat Loaf teamed up to record one of the most ’80s rock songs ever

American rock legend Meat Loaf, whose album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums of all time, passed away this week at the age 74. RIP.

In 1981, Meat Loaf teamed up with gay icon Cher to record “Dead Ringer For Love” for his second studio album Dead Ringer.

Cher purportedly co-wrote the track, though she wasn’t credited for it. The song was a minor hit, peaking at #5 on UK Singles Chart and selling roughly 250,000 copies.

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day??

? — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

Cher later included it on her Greatest Hits: 1965–1992 compilation, as well as her Essential Collection album. The two never performed the song together live, but she did appear in the music video, where she sported a tight leather mini skirt, sequined jacket, and gold hoop earrings. Seriously, it doesn’t get more ’80s than this.

Watch.