Tom Brady’s homoerotic video, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ’60 Minutes’ of fame, & CMT’s drag makeover

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
GREENE GOBLIN: Right-wing nut job Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t help but spew lies, bash Democrats & attack the trans community during her bizarre 60 Minutes interview. [NY Daily News]
SHANTAY YOU STAY: Federal judge temporarily blocks ridiculous Tennessee drag ban hours before the law was set to take effect. [USA Today].
GAY FOR PLAY: Former NFL stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski inadvertently recreated the shirtless homoerotic football beach scene from Top Gun: Maverick.
FRIED CHICKENS: Two firefighters are now under internal investigation after stopping at anti-LGBTQ fast food chain Chick-fil-A while responding to a medical emergency. [NBC4 Washington]
JUDGE IS NO JUDY: The Biden administration appealed a GOP-appointed Texas judge’s ruling striking down access to Obamacare’s free preventive care, including PrEP. [CNBC]
JOKER FACE: Lady Gaga was spotted signing and dancing down the famous Joker steps in the Bronx while filming a scene for the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.
THE QUEENMAKER: Seymour Stein, the music mogul that discovered Madonna after hearing her “Everybody” demo, dies at age 80. [The Guardian]
MUSCLE WORSHIP: Taron Egerton is gooped and gagged by his Rocketman co-star Kit Connor’s transformation into a buff gym bro. [Men’s Health]
COUNTRY UNITED: Much to the chagrin of homophobes, RuPaul’s Drag Race legends Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Olivia Lux and Jan Sport joined Kelsea Ballerini for her inclusive performance of “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” at the CMT Awards on Sunday.
6 Comments
abfab
An amazing man and a family member!
In his memoir, Mr. Stein discussed his sexuality, including his attraction to men and the gay subculture that permeated the entertainment world, particularly in London. “I somehow knew we’d make a rock-and-roll king-and-queen combo,” he wrote of his marriage to Linda, “even if the roles were a little confused.”
NYT OBIT
Kangol2
So glad to hear about the federal judge blocking that unconstitutional (US and Tennessee’s state constitution) anti-free speech drag ban! Why aren’t all the “free speech” warriors denouncing these speech bans, in Tennessee, Florida and elsewhere? These right-wingers give new meaning to “cancel culture,” “politically correct” hysteria, snowflakery, etc.!
abfab
Very glad. I forsee all the little children of these rabid republicans becoming the future queens and popular Gay activists. They will rebel and reject, as most children do, the behaviour and views of the parents.
Some will of course become assholes just like their parents, that’s inevitable.
JClark
I didn’t know who Kelsea Ballerina was before reading this article, but now I’m a big fan. What a statement! And kudos to the queens who participated in that performance.
abfab
Oh you’re so right! You made me watch that—–work it! It’s really something how fun this all is. And all the thanks to the extra publicity of the right wing bigots who have little joy and frivolity in their tired church lifestyles. There!
cuteguy
Why 60 minutes would interview garbage like Majorie Taylor Biggot?! Leave that trash for Faux News