Tom Brady’s homoerotic video, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ’60 Minutes’ of fame, & CMT’s drag makeover

credit: Shutterstock/Getty Images

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

GREENE GOBLIN: Right-wing nut job Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t help but spew lies, bash Democrats & attack the trans community during her bizarre 60 Minutes interview. [NY Daily News]

SHANTAY YOU STAY: Federal judge temporarily blocks ridiculous Tennessee drag ban hours before the law was set to take effect. [USA Today].

GAY FOR PLAY: Former NFL stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski inadvertently recreated the shirtless homoerotic football beach scene from Top Gun: Maverick.

FRIED CHICKENS: Two firefighters are now under internal investigation after stopping at anti-LGBTQ fast food chain Chick-fil-A while responding to a medical emergency. [NBC4 Washington]

JUDGE IS NO JUDY: The Biden administration appealed a GOP-appointed Texas judge’s ruling striking down access to Obamacare’s free preventive care, including PrEP. [CNBC]

JOKER FACE: Lady Gaga was spotted signing and dancing down the famous Joker steps in the Bronx while filming a scene for the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

?spoiler



lady gaga as harley quinn singing and dancing on the joker stairs pic.twitter.com/LN6gX65rKF — allure | ? joker 2 spoilers (@allurequinn) April 2, 2023

THE QUEENMAKER: Seymour Stein, the music mogul that discovered Madonna after hearing her “Everybody” demo, dies at age 80. [The Guardian]

MUSCLE WORSHIP: Taron Egerton is gooped and gagged by his Rocketman co-star Kit Connor’s transformation into a buff gym bro. [Men’s Health]

COUNTRY UNITED: Much to the chagrin of homophobes, RuPaul’s Drag Race legends Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Olivia Lux and Jan Sport joined Kelsea Ballerini for her inclusive performance of “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” at the CMT Awards on Sunday.