Pride50: Who are the top entertainment performers of the year?

1. Trace Lysette

Trace Lysette rode into 2020 on a career-high, starring in her recurring role on Pose, reprising her role as Shea in the finale of Transparent, and scoring the featured role of Tracey in Hustlers opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. Lysette won positive reviews, making her one of the most high-profile transgender actresses alive.

Making her breakthrough all the more impressive, Lysette had inauspicious beginnings as a dancer, performing in Manhattan nightclubs in her early years. She had a goal: earn enough to pay for her medical treatment to complete her gender confirmation.

She continued her career as a dancer following her transition before landing her first role as a cisgender woman, on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Further roles in films and TV followed.

But it’s her off-screen courage that makes us the proudest. Over the advice of her management, Lysette came out as transgender after landing her role on Transparent. Instead of inhibiting her career, it gave her a boost. Appearances in music videos such as Maroon 5’s “Girl Like You” followed, as did roles on Pose, Drunk History, and an appearance on the reality series I Am Cait.

In 2017, Lysette became one of the first LGBTQ people to join the #MeToo movement when she went public with allegations of sexual harassment by her Transparent co-star Jeffrey Tambor.

Coming out in any form takes courage. As Lysette told Queerty: