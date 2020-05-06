The men of ‘Hollywood’ reveal the show’s immensely explicit secrets

With Hollywood winning viewers on Netflix, the show’s leading actors have revealed that the original tone was to be far more explicit. In fact, actors David Corenswet and Jeremy Pope had to go through a fitting for prosthetic penises.

Pope and Corenswet, who play the aspiring writer Archie and the would-be actor Jack, respectively, tell Stars in the House that the Ryan Murphy-produced show was originally meant to have a considerable amount of full-frontal nudity. The show focuses on a group of aspiring talent who come to Hollywood to pursue their dreams, but end up working at a gas station brothel that caters to LGBTQ people instead.

“My first day on set — it’s fine, I did the camera test, it’s all good,” Pope recalls. “Then it’s like, ‘Hey, Jeremy, let us know when we can fit you for your prosthetic.’ And I’m like, ‘Ooh, does [my character] get beat up? What am I getting?'”

Costumers then informed Pope that he would need a prosthetic penis for certain nude scenes. The later actor had to break the news to Corenswet himself.

“I thought he meant a face prosthetic,” Corenswet admits. Pope then told him that both men would need to wear prosthetic tallywackers for certain scenes.

Ultimately, the two actors never got to meet their artificial co-stars. Before cameras even rolled, Murphy and the other products dialed back the raunchiness of the series, focusing more on the characters and scenery of old Hollywood.

Darren Criss, who also co-stars, doesn’t mince words when it comes to the original concept. “There’s no f*cking numbers on the dial anymore for how raunchy it was,” he says. “There was sh*t I clutched my pearls at.”