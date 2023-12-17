tiktalk

Travis Kelce’s chest, a thirsty little tree, & the birth of the gay bathhouse

Learn 20 fascinating facts about the gay-friendly Christmas classic The Family Stone, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Chris Olsen channeled Ken.

@chris The love story no one knew they needed @Patrick Johnson #ken #allen #barbie ♬ original sound – Chris Olsen

Ian Paget cleaned up.

@ianpaget_

Deep thoughts, deep clean. #deepcleaning #skit #toilet #ianpaget

? original sound – Ian Paget

Travis Kelce let the yeti out.

@itsalexandergold #stitch with @New Heights good 👏 for 👏 you 👏 taylor 👏 #taylorswift #swifttok #traviskelce ♬ original sound – Alex Goldschmidt

George Santos said it.

@jimmykimmellive Jimmy pranks #GeorgeSantos with crazy #Cameo ♬ original sound – Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mom showed off her leather pride.

@leeannepoole

Mom! ?? #leatherpride

? original sound – Lee-Anne Poole

Heath Thorpe slayed the routine.

@heaththorpeee

Lesson of today: don’t leave me in a gym alone #vogue #voguefemme #babyvogue #ballroom

? original sound – gravity jacobs

Peter Potato Parker left a message.

@peterpotatoparker How I think I sound as a 🌈 man during the holidays 🎄 #merrychristmas #lgbtcomedy #howithinkisound #voicemail #funnyvoiceover ♬ original sound – Peter Potato Parker

Queerty explored the birth of the bathhouse.

@queerty From bathhouses, to public parks, to “Grindr,” the queer community, and specifically gay men, have always found creative ways to hook up. #QueertyQuickies #Grindr #Bathhouse ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo owned it.

@andrescamilo___ He has so much dirt! @max emerson ♬ original sound – Andres Camilo

Austin King made a Christmas tree.

@austinking2.0 Replying to @hotmess_richard its been fun! #glitterbeard #glittertrail #fyp ♬ Lovin On Me – Jack Harlow

And Arturo Otamendi performed for the cats.

@bassoonbuddy When your cats arent impressed with your flicking technique #bassoon #bassoonist #bassoonistsoftiktok ♬ original sound – arturootamendi

