Trixie and Katya team up, Keiynan Lonsdale is a shady dance captain, Beyonce’s got a new album

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

Trixie and Katya react to Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado. [YouTube]

Rep. John Lewis remembered for championing LGBTQ rights before it was cool [Buzzfeed]

Out Olympian Paul Ruggeri talks life after gymnastics and Team USA [Outsports]

Keiynan Lonsdale plays a shady dance captain in Work It [Pride]

Mariah Carey is penning a memoir [instinct]

Trash bag Roger Stone uses a racial slur towards a Black host on a live radio broadcast [The Root]

Trans child actor cast in The Baby-Sitters Club reboot on Netflix [LGBTQ Nation]

Donald Trump gives another disastrous interview, once again claims coronavirus is going to “disappear” [towleroad]

Beyonce drops the trailer for her new visual album Black Is King, which premieres on Disney+ on July 31 [YouTube]

Caitlyn Jenner has been texting with Kanye West about being his vice presidential running mate [TMZ]