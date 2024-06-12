Image Credits: Colman Domingo, Getty Images (left) | Trixie Mattel, Getty Images (center) | Meg Stalter in ‘Cora Bora,’ Brainstorm Media (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch This Week

Culture Catch-Up

MOTHER NEEDS HER SLEEP: *gay gasp* A world without Trixie Mattel? It’s more likely than you think—at least for a few months! The multi-hyphenate superstar has announced she’s taking a brief sabbatical from drag and social media to rest and spend time with family. Her big plans? “I’ll probably grow a beard.” [Elle]

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS: The trailer for the final season of Netflix’s sexy & soapy Spanish-language smash Elite is here, and it promises the return of an old favorite character, an ominous future for Omar Ayuso‘s Omar, and (of course) lots and lots of steamy moments 🔥 [Queerty]

HI GAY!: Fresh off a ferociously funny season of Hacks, Megan Stalter gets the star vehicle she’s always deserved in queer indie comedy Cora Bora, opening in select theaters on June 14. The film finds Stalter’s flailing LA musician making a trip home to Portland to win back her girlfriend, and in this Queerty exclusive clip—featuring the dreamy Manny Jacinto & hilarious Caitlin Reilly—that trip’s off to a bumpy start.

THE HONESTY ZONE: Marking 8 years of their hit podcast Las Culturistas—and in anticipation of this weekend’s Culture Awards—iconic besties Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers get real about being vulnerable on the pod, audience expectations, and Tina Fey’s unforgettable advice. [Vulture]

SING IT!: It somehow took 25 seasons, but NBC’s singing competition The Voice finally crowned its first out queer champion in the golden-voiced Asher HaVon. Now, the artist opens up about the pressure-cooker of a show and working with the legendary ReBa McEntire. [INTO]

MATCH THEIR FREAK: As Pride Month rolls on, Brooklyn’s getting ready to heat things up Under The K Bridge with the return of the Lady Land Music Festival, featuring a fire lineup that includes Arca, Bob The Drag Queen, Countess Luann, Baby Tate, Julia Fox, and Miss “Nasty” herself, Tinashe. [Lady Land]

READ IT & WEEP: Actor, writer, and our first-ever Dishin’ It interview guest Christian Weissmann‘s got a gorgeous new poetry book out now: Her, Him & I, which tackles bisexuality, heartache, and so much more.

SUPER GRAPHC ULTRA MODERN GIRL: Rising pop princess Chappell Roan was the talk of the internet this past weekend as she took the stage at NYC’s Governor’s Ball decked out in Lady Liberty drag and revealed why she declined an offer to perform at The White House for Pride. [LGBTQNation]

WHAT CLOSET?: When someone new comes out of the closet, it’s always cause to celebrate, but what about those of us that have just always been out? The talented, Oscar-nominated, never-not-out gay actor Colman Domingo has some astute thoughts. [Queerty]

BORN TO RUN: iHeart Media’s LGBTQ+ focused Outspoken network has just launched a rockin’ podcast reclaiming Bruce Springsteen for the queers: Because The Boss Belongs To Us, hosted by trans-masc drag king Jesse Lawson & comic artist Holly Casio. [iHeart]

THE GREATEST SHOWWOMAN: In her first new video since claiming a well-deserved Best New Artist Grammy (after a decade in the industry!), Victoria Monét proves she’s the whole d*mn package with dazzling, theatrical visuals for “Alright” featuring some jaw-dropping choreo. Who’s doing it like her???

KNOW YOUR ICONS: A full century before RuPaul, the great William Dorsey Swann was born into slavery and became not only our country’s first self-identified “queen of drag” but also the first recorded queer person to lead a specifically queer resistance group. Now that is herstory! [INTO]

WHAT IN DAMNATION!?: Actor Josiah Blount was raised in the deeply conservative south and was going through seminary school when he began to come to terms with his sexuality. That story fuels the funny fire and bonkers brimstone of his solo show FLAYED which heads to NYC as part of the Queerly Festival on June 16 + 17, then returns to LA on the 22nd for a Solofest encore. [Broadway World]

GET REAL: It’s easy to dismiss reality television as “trash TV,” but the reality of it is that the genre has long made space for ground-breaking LGBTQ+ stars who have queered the media landscape, from ’70s American Family subject Lance Loud to present-day faves like Nyle DiMarco & Kristen Kish [LGBTQNation]

BFFS?: Filmmaker Noah Schamus’ charming Summer Solstice (in theaters 6/14) is a buddy comedy with a thoughtful trans twist, following struggling actor Leo (Fantasmas’ Bobbi Salvör Menuez) and college friend Eleanor (In The Dark‘s Marianne Rendón) on an impromptu weekend trip—their first time hanging out since Leo transitioned. Queerty is thrilled to share this exclusive clip, featuring their delightfully awkward reunion.

The Final Hump

Our obsession with whodunits is well-documented, but seriously, what’s not to love? Eclectic characters, shady motives, a mystery to solve? The genre has long given the gays everything they want.

Needless to say, we are impatiently waiting for Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!, and audio fiction podcast from iHeart Media’s Outspoken network that finally had the good sense to give us the all-queer whodunit narrative of our dreams.

From Red, White & Royal Blue co-writer Ted Malawar, the series concerns itself with the peculiar demise of D-list director Vandy Monroe III, whose “closest friends” (a.k.a. enemies) are snowed in at his lavish estate and forced to figure out—you guessed it!—who dun did it, before it’s too late.

Launching June 17, the podcast’s gag-worthy voice cast includes Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, Douglas Sills, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Freeman, Brad Oscar, Robin de Jesús, Lea DeLaria, Sean Patrick Doyle, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Kate McKinnon, and more.

Listen to the teaser trailer below, and then scroll down to hear—in a Queerty exclusive—why Malawer and his stars think queer audiences won’t want to miss this one!

Why the gays are going to go gaga for Does The Murder Make Me Look Gay?!:

Creator Ted Malawer: “As we celebrate Pride month (including the battles we have won, and the battles we have yet to win), I wanted to write something that everyone can enjoy—but especially queer people. If there is anything gayer than a murder mystery full of Broadway icons, PLEASE SHOW IT TO ME! This series is the most homosexual thing I have ever done, and I’ve met Clay Aiken and seen every episode of NBC’s Smash. I hope people get swept away in this truly demented new audio series and have as much fun listening to it as I had making it.”

Sean Patrick Doyle: “Ted has written something so ludicrously funny and jam-packed with queer quips, I had trouble catching my breath from laughing so hard when I first read the scripts. It is gloriously gay indeed!”

Lea Salonga: “What’s better than starring in a murder mystery full of queer icons and allies? Starring AND singing in one! Ted Malawer’s script is funny and deeply weird. Get ready to laugh!”

Frankie Grande: “Queer audiences will love Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?! because it brilliantly combines humor, heart, and a bit of camp with a storyline that resonates deeply with our community. It’s not just a murder mystery; it’s a celebration of queer culture, filled with witty dialogue, fabulous characters, and moments that will make you laugh out loud while also touching your heart.



Ted crafted a show that embraces and amplifies queer voices and experiences, ensuring that everyone can see a bit of themselves in the story. It’s bold, it’s outrageous, and it’s unapologetically gay – just like us! Plus, who doesn’t love a good mystery with a fabulous twist? 🌈”

Does The Murder Make Me Look Gay?! premieres June 17 and is available on most major podcasting platforms.

