social network

Troye Sivan is ‘One of the Girls,’ Laverne Cox dons Spirit Day purple & Lady Gaga stuns with a rockin’ duet

By
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is fgasq.png

If you don’t follow @Queerty on InstagramTwitterFacebookTiktok and Threads, you’re only getting half the story. From Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour to Britney’s divorce update, here’s just a taste of what’s been buzzing on our social accounts.

Each month we feature a mix of stories from our socials, photos we love, and Instagrammers we know you’ll obsess over. Want to get featured? Tag @Queerty and use #queerty in your posts and get on our radar.

Troye Sivan served us the gaggiest drag realness in new video:

New stills from Interview with The Vampire Season 2 dropped:

Britney hung out with some very hunky guys in NYC

Fellow Travelers is the must-see series of the year

The highly-anticipated Season 7 of Netflix‘s Élite premiered

Spirit Day was purple, purple, purple!

Lady Gaga duets with The Rolling Stones

Fashion Week was a couture queen’s dream

Joel Kim Booster won an HRC Visibility Award

Wicked turns 20

Halloween costumes galore!

Dorian Electra delivered an incredible live performances of new album Fanfare

@queerty

#DorianElectra at The Fonda for their one-night-only show of new album #Fanfare ??? #thefonda #lgbtq

? original sound – Queerty*

Madonna gets emotional on stage during Celebration tour.

@queerty #Madonna ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Beyonce announces Renaissance film

@queerty

Beyoncé’s #Renaissance Tour film poster is revealed ? #cozy

? original sound – Queerty*

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 came back, baby!

@queerty

OurFlagMeansDeath’s Season 2 teaser dropped! #taikawaititi #blackbeard #steede

? original sound – Queerty*

Here’s what happened with our friends at LGBTQ Nation:

Here’s what happened over at Into:

And here’s the latest over at GayCities:

Subscribe to Queerty’s newsletter so you don’t miss September’s viral moments.

And don’t forgot to follow LGBTQ Nation’s Threads, Into’s Threads & GayCities’ Threads to keep up on the latest and greatest from all our sites.

Don't forget to share: