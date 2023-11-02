Troye Sivan is ‘One of the Girls,’ Laverne Cox dons Spirit Day purple & Lady Gaga stuns with a rockin’ duet

If you don’t follow @Queerty on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok and Threads, you’re only getting half the story. From Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour to Britney’s divorce update, here’s just a taste of what’s been buzzing on our social accounts.

Troye Sivan served us the gaggiest drag realness in new video:

New stills from Interview with The Vampire Season 2 dropped:

Britney hung out with some very hunky guys in NYC

Fellow Travelers is the must-see series of the year

The highly-anticipated Season 7 of Netflix‘s Élite premiered

Spirit Day was purple, purple, purple!

Lady Gaga duets with The Rolling Stones

Fashion Week was a couture queen’s dream

Joel Kim Booster won an HRC Visibility Award

Wicked turns 20

Halloween costumes galore!

Dorian Electra delivered an incredible live performances of new album Fanfare

Madonna gets emotional on stage during Celebration tour.

Beyonce announces Renaissance film

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 came back, baby!

Here’s what happened with our friends at LGBTQ Nation:



Here’s what happened over at Into:



And here’s the latest over at GayCities:



