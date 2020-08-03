whomp, whomp

Trump threw a rally on a tarmac in Florida and nobody came

Trump held a campaign-style rally on an airport tarmac in Florida on Friday, but nobody came.

OK, OK. Some people came.

The Hill reports that Trump was greeted by a few dozen supporters when he touched down in Tampa. Of the few dozen attendees, very few wore masks or practiced social distancing, though at least the event was held outdoors.

“If Joe Biden is elected president, the chaos and bloodshed will spread to every community in our land,” Trump warned the crowd, ignoring the fact that the “chaos and bloodshed” currently happening across the nation has all been under his watch.

“There will be no safety, no security, no peace, no justice, no one to protect you and no one to defend the American way of life!” Trump raged.

The speech lasted roughly 30 minutes, during which Trump made hardly any mention of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Florida especially hard, with more than 470,000 reported cases, the second-most of any state.

Here’s how people have been reacting on Twitter…

The latest Five Thirty Eight poll out of Florida shows Biden leading Trump by 5.9 points.

