Trump’s failing D.C. hotel may have just been dealt its final death blow

Donald Trump‘s namesake Washington, D.C. hotel has just been hit with another devastating, potentially deadly blow to business.

The luxury travel agency Virtuoso just announced it will no longer list the hotel, or any of the Trump Organization’s properties for that matter, on its website.

A spokesperson for the agency confirmed that Trump Hotels is no longer a preferred partner with the company and so its properties have been scrubbed from its roster.

“As of March 8, 2021, Trump Hotels are no longer part of the Virtuoso network,” Misty Ewing Belles, head of Virtuoso’s public relations department, said in a statement.

The statement didn’t mention why Trump’s properties were being removed from the coveted list, other than to say “many variables” were considered in the decision.

We’re sure it has absolutely nothing to do with those reports last month about the hotel becoming a lifeless ghost town since the January 6 insurrection.

Or that sad video from inside the lobby that went viral on Twitter, showing a cold, barren, and empty landscape.

?Trump Hotel, DC – Looks like they drained the swamp pic.twitter.com/dgDg3HxRbp — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) January 27, 2021

Or that fact that, according to Trump’s final financial disclosure statement as President, sales at the hotel were down a whopping 63% in 2020.

Or that the Trump Organization has been shopping the lease on the building for over a year, but the frustrated real-estate broker quit after he wasn’t been able to find any interested buyers.

Travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt tells The Washington Post that Virtuoso severing ties with Trump is a “big deal” because “Virtuoso is very well-respected in the industry.”

“It serves a very elite base of customers and its actions are often studied by others,” he explains.

“With Virtuoso doing this, some travel agencies that may have been debating whether or not to do it could decide well, if Virtuoso has done this, we too will end our professional relationship with the Trump hotels.”

This is just the latest blow to Trump’s business. He’s also been banned by all the major tech companies, dropped by Deutsche Bank, and lost his contract with the PGA.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Trump’s net worth has fallen an estimated $300 million and counting.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.